March 28, 2021, 09:20:48 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Cric hit
Author
Topic: Cric hit (Read 265 times)
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 028
Fred West ruined my wife
Cric hit
«
on:
March 26, 2021, 03:14:22 PM »
Smoov, smoov. At the halfway point, we are halfway there. Game of two halves. Chin, chin.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 202
Infant Herpes
Re: Cric hit
«
Reply #1 on:
March 26, 2021, 03:40:24 PM »
Whilst I think it was wonderful that Britain introduced football to the World and cricket to the Commonwealth; our big mistake was teaching them the rules.
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 028
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Cric hit
«
Reply #2 on:
March 26, 2021, 03:42:34 PM »
3rd Umpire is playing a blinder
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 157
Re: Cric hit
«
Reply #3 on:
March 26, 2021, 04:08:38 PM »
Loving this.
Chapati munchers getting battered all over by Stokes and Bairstow
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 028
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Cric hit
«
Reply #4 on:
March 26, 2021, 04:13:22 PM »
Stick Cricket
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 157
Re: Cric hit
«
Reply #5 on:
March 26, 2021, 04:13:48 PM »
Here comes the collapse
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 157
Re: Cric hit
«
Reply #6 on:
March 26, 2021, 04:22:12 PM »
I dont believe this
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 028
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Cric hit
«
Reply #7 on:
March 26, 2021, 04:25:55 PM »
You had to mention it Marbles, it's on you
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 157
Re: Cric hit
«
Reply #8 on:
March 26, 2021, 04:32:28 PM »
The ship has been steadied...so far
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 028
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Cric hit
«
Reply #9 on:
March 26, 2021, 04:38:02 PM »
I presume you mean Livingstone
Robbso
Posts: 14 780
Re: Cric hit
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:43:05 PM »
I think theyll be glad to get home now. Losing every series must be hard to take.
Robbso
Posts: 14 780
Re: Cric hit
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:41:05 PM »
Unlucky in the end. Good effort by Tom Curran.
King of the North
Posts: 1 730
Duckyfuzz
Re: Cric hit
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 08:02:38 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 07:41:05 PM
Unlucky in the end. Good effort by Tom Curran.
Sam Curran
Robbso
Posts: 14 780
Re: Cric hit
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:17:43 PM »
Close, same parents
King of the North
Posts: 1 730
Duckyfuzz
Re: Cric hit
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 08:18:50 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 08:17:43 PM
Close, same parents
Hopefully
Robbso
Posts: 14 780
Re: Cric hit
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 08:20:11 PM »
Well, same mother at least
