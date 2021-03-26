Welcome,
March 30, 2021, 01:32:51 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Britain shows the world again. Game changer!
Author
Topic: Britain shows the world again. Game changer! (Read 588 times)
Billy Balfour
Britain shows the world again. Game changer!
March 26, 2021, 02:05:42 PM »
Seen this in twitter 20 second test announced, made in Hartlepool too
https://www.histate.co.uk/virolens-test-centres.html
If you want shares in it, be quick. It's getting noticed.
TTG.l are making it. Share price started to move today.
Re: Britain shows the world again. Game changer!
March 26, 2021, 04:28:10 PM »
In papers now..
hurry if you buy shares, it'll go mad next week.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9405815/Britains-regulators-approve-20-SECOND-Covid-saliva-test.html
Re: Britain shows the world again. Game changer!
March 26, 2021, 11:15:15 PM »
We have had one for weeks. The test the wife has at home because she works for the NHS gives a result in less than a minute.
Re: Britain shows the world again. Game changer!
March 27, 2021, 08:25:31 AM »
That machine? Or those lateral flow tests?
This apparently is almost 100% accurate.
Hopefully they will use in football, airports etc. Could be back in the Riverside before season out if we set up
Re: Britain shows the world again. Game changer!
Yesterday
at 11:50:17 AM »
What if you are vaccinated, step up to the turnstiles and stick your tongue in the modified season card reader and it shows positive?
Re: Britain shows the world again. Game changer!
Today
at 01:21:12 PM »
They'll still let you in.
What if you are vaccinated, step up to the turnstiles and stick your tongue in the modified season card reader and it shows positive?
