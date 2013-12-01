Welcome,
March 26, 2021, 11:54:17 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Britain shows the world again. Game changer!
Britain shows the world again. Game changer! (Read 195 times)
Billy Balfour
Offline
Posts: 5 058
Britain shows the world again. Game changer!
Today
at 02:05:42 PM »
Seen this in twitter 20 second test announced, made in Hartlepool too
https://www.histate.co.uk/virolens-test-centres.html
If you want shares in it, be quick. It's getting noticed.
TTG.l are making it. Share price started to move today.
Billy Balfour
Offline
Posts: 5 058
Re: Britain shows the world again. Game changer!
Today
at 04:28:10 PM »
In papers now..
hurry if you buy shares, it'll go mad next week.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9405815/Britains-regulators-approve-20-SECOND-Covid-saliva-test.html
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 353
Re: Britain shows the world again. Game changer!
Today
at 11:15:15 PM »
We have had one for weeks. The test the wife has at home because she works for the NHS gives a result in less than a minute.
