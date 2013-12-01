Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 26, 2021, 05:09:05 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Britain shows the world again. Game changer!  (Read 83 times)
Billy Balfour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 058



View Profile
« on: Today at 02:05:42 PM »
Seen this in twitter 20 second test announced,  made in Hartlepool too  :bc:


https://www.histate.co.uk/virolens-test-centres.html  

If you want shares in it, be quick. It's getting noticed.
TTG.l are making it. Share price started to move today.
Logged
Billy Balfour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 058



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:28:10 PM »
In papers now..
hurry if you buy shares, it'll go mad next week.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9405815/Britains-regulators-approve-20-SECOND-Covid-saliva-test.html  
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 