March 26, 2021, 09:14:31 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Police do another Hillsborough
Author
Topic: Police do another Hillsborough (Read 115 times)
myboro
Police do another Hillsborough
«
on:
Today
at 01:21:29 AM »
So early this week a Police Press release after the Protest in Bristol on Sunday that "officers were assaulted or injured and two of them were taken to hospital after suffering broken bones. One of them also suffered a punctured lung."
By Wednesday it turns out there were no broken bones and no punctured lung. You think you are not in a Fascist state where the state/media Gaslight you and turn you into an angry Mob
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/mar/25/police-retract-claims-that-officers-suffered-broken-bones-at-bristol-protest?CMP=fb_gu&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR1LKhZs3qQQthfs0BmjAODdfrAwf10Rc7V4NI-8f7qY7frhiwKtYaLeeIA#Echobox=1616690628
myboro
Re: Police do another Hillsborough
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:27:32 AM »
In other news BBC reporter deletes tweet which states Police started violence in Tuesday Bristol protest
Robbso
Re: Police do another Hillsborough
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:55:09 AM »
Heres a great idea, stay the fuck at home like the rest of us. The privileged cunts on all sides think they are immune from the law and Covid.
, patriots, anti this, anti that. Fuck off and lets get on with getting out of this lockdown mess.
Minge
Superstar
Re: Police do another Hillsborough
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:42:35 AM »
Make NERF guns law, everyfucker armed to the foamy teeth ,
