March 26, 2021, 02:15:08 AM
Author Topic: Police do another Hillsborough  (Read 19 times)
« on: Today at 01:21:29 AM »
So early this week a Police Press release after the Protest in Bristol on Sunday that "officers were assaulted or injured and two of them were taken to hospital after suffering broken bones. One of them also suffered a punctured lung."

By Wednesday it turns out there were no broken bones and no punctured lung. You think you are not in a Fascist state where the state/media Gaslight you and turn you into an angry Mob  :ukfist:

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/mar/25/police-retract-claims-that-officers-suffered-broken-bones-at-bristol-protest?CMP=fb_gu&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR1LKhZs3qQQthfs0BmjAODdfrAwf10Rc7V4NI-8f7qY7frhiwKtYaLeeIA#Echobox=1616690628
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:27:32 AM »
In other news BBC reporter deletes tweet which states Police started violence in Tuesday Bristol protest
