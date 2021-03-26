Welcome,
March 26, 2021, 02:15:08 AM
Police do another Hillsborough
Author
Topic: Police do another Hillsborough (Read 19 times)
myboro
Police do another Hillsborough
Today
at 01:21:29 AM »
So early this week a Police Press release after the Protest in Bristol on Sunday that "officers were assaulted or injured and two of them were taken to hospital after suffering broken bones. One of them also suffered a punctured lung."
By Wednesday it turns out there were no broken bones and no punctured lung. You think you are not in a Fascist state where the state/media Gaslight you and turn you into an angry Mob
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/mar/25/police-retract-claims-that-officers-suffered-broken-bones-at-bristol-protest?CMP=fb_gu&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR1LKhZs3qQQthfs0BmjAODdfrAwf10Rc7V4NI-8f7qY7frhiwKtYaLeeIA#Echobox=1616690628
myboro
Re: Police do another Hillsborough
Today
at 01:27:32 AM »
In other news BBC reporter deletes tweet which states Police started violence in Tuesday Bristol protest
