Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 26, 2021, 05:08:59 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Rifleman from my unit abducted and tortured  (Read 211 times)
Block21
*****
Online Online

Posts: 889


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:46:46 PM »
https://www-thescottishsun-co-uk.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.thescottishsun.co.uk/news/scottish-news/6874309/edinburgh-soldier-abduction-assault-arrest-dreghorn/amp/?amp_js_v=a6&amp_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQHKAFQArABIA%3D%3D#aoh=16167123043558&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&amp_tf=From%20%251%24s&ampshare=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thescottishsun.co.uk%2Fnews%2Fscottish-news%2F6874309%2Fedinburgh-soldier-abduction-assault-arrest-dreghorn%2F

Fucking mental  lost
Logged
TechnoTronic
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 216


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:38:12 AM »
Poor lad.  Should get the person responsible take him out to the rifle range and shoot his limbs off.
Logged
Block21
*****
Online Online

Posts: 889


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:59:21 PM »
Hes being done for attempted murder apparently 
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 624


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:06:30 PM »
Very strange case from what I've seen.  Is it a jealous ex of some bird or was it some sort of honey trap?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 