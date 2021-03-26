Welcome,
March 26, 2021, 03:48:31 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Rifleman from my unit abducted and tortured
Author
Topic: Rifleman from my unit abducted and tortured (Read 47 times)
Block21
Rifleman from my unit abducted and tortured
Yesterday
at 11:46:46 PM »
https://www-thescottishsun-co-uk.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.thescottishsun.co.uk/news/scottish-news/6874309/edinburgh-soldier-abduction-assault-arrest-dreghorn/amp/?amp_js_v=a6&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQHKAFQArABIA%3D%3D#aoh=16167123043558&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thescottishsun.co.uk%2Fnews%2Fscottish-news%2F6874309%2Fedinburgh-soldier-abduction-assault-arrest-dreghorn%2F
Fucking mental
TechnoTronic
Re: Rifleman from my unit abducted and tortured
Today
at 03:38:12 AM »
Poor lad. Should get the person responsible take him out to the rifle range and shoot his limbs off.
