March 26, 2021, 08:35:34 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Hey Robbso
Author
Topic: Hey Robbso (Read 222 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 934
Hey Robbso
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:04:49 PM »
Heres the difference between a socialist and a leftie.
Hope the link works I know Im shit at this.😀
https://youtu.be/Dme8AwpThAc
Robbso
Posts: 14 741
Re: Hey Robbso
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:50:58 AM »
Exactly right, so why does anyone on here get labelled a lefty?
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 934
Re: Hey Robbso
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:12:54 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 07:50:58 AM
Exactly right, so why does anyone on here get labelled a lefty?
Why does anyone on here get labelled a righty, just lazy name calling.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 864
Re: Hey Robbso
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:16:27 PM »
I'm a middley.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 624
Re: Hey Robbso
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:00:39 PM »
Im a righty and lefty, depending on the context
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 934
Re: Hey Robbso
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:11:58 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 07:00:39 PM
Im a righty and lefty, depending on the context
Most people are.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 624
Re: Hey Robbso
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:49:40 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 07:11:58 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 07:00:39 PM
Im a righty and lefty, depending on the context
Most people are.
The noisy ones are on the left constantly... thankfully theyre out voted on proper issues such as brexit
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 380
Re: Hey Robbso
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:52:00 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 07:49:40 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 07:11:58 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 07:00:39 PM
Im a righty and lefty, depending on the context
Most people are.
The noisy ones are on the left constantly... thankfully theyre out voted on proper issues such as brexit
Yeah, all the noisy ones on here were the lefties
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 552
Re: Hey Robbso
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:58:18 PM »
Comedy gold when its on form, this place
El Capitan
Posts: 45 070
Re: Hey Robbso
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:01:21 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 07:52:00 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 07:49:40 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 07:11:58 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 07:00:39 PM
Im a righty and lefty, depending on the context
Most people are.
The noisy ones are on the left constantly... thankfully theyre out voted on proper issues such as brexit
Yeah, all the noisy ones on here were the lefties
Robbso
Posts: 14 741
Re: Hey Robbso
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 08:13:39 PM »
Im pretty sure millions of labour voters voted for brexit. Lefty bastards
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 552
Re: Hey Robbso
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 08:15:05 PM »
Kier Starmer did, dressed as Enoch Powell
Hes been a disappointment, that lad
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 624
Re: Hey Robbso
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 08:16:59 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 08:13:39 PM
Im pretty sure millions of labour voters voted for brexit. Lefty bastards
Millions also voted for Boris ... fascist cunts
Robbso
Posts: 14 741
Re: Hey Robbso
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:31:20 PM »
Is Boris a fascist? Kept that quiet, he has always been a pro European though. Strange that
Loading...