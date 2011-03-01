Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Hey Robbso  (Read 221 times)
Jimmy Cooper
« on: Yesterday at 11:04:49 PM »
Heres the difference between a socialist and a leftie.
Hope the link works I know Im shit at this.😀


https://youtu.be/Dme8AwpThAc
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:50:58 AM »
Exactly right, so why does anyone on here get labelled a lefty?
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:12:54 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:50:58 AM
Exactly right, so why does anyone on here get labelled a lefty?
Why does anyone on here get labelled a righty, just lazy name calling.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:16:27 PM »
I'm a middley.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:00:39 PM »
Im a righty and lefty, depending on the context
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:11:58 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:00:39 PM
Im a righty and lefty, depending on the context
Most people are.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:49:40 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 07:11:58 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:00:39 PM
Im a righty and lefty, depending on the context
Most people are.

The noisy ones are on the left constantly... thankfully theyre out voted on proper issues such as brexit
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:52:00 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:49:40 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 07:11:58 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:00:39 PM
Im a righty and lefty, depending on the context
Most people are.

The noisy ones are on the left constantly... thankfully theyre out voted on proper issues such as brexit

Yeah, all the noisy ones on here were the lefties  souey
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:58:18 PM »
Comedy gold when its on form, this place
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:01:21 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:52:00 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:49:40 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 07:11:58 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:00:39 PM
Im a righty and lefty, depending on the context
Most people are.

The noisy ones are on the left constantly... thankfully theyre out voted on proper issues such as brexit

Yeah, all the noisy ones on here were the lefties  souey

 
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:13:39 PM »
Im pretty sure millions of labour voters voted for brexit. Lefty bastards :lenin:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:15:05 PM »
Kier Starmer did, dressed as Enoch Powell

Hes been a disappointment, that lad  souey
Wee_Willie
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:16:59 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 08:13:39 PM
Im pretty sure millions of labour voters voted for brexit. Lefty bastards :lenin:

Millions also voted for Boris ... fascist cunts
Robbso
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:31:20 PM »
Is Boris a fascist? Kept that quiet, he has always been a pro European though. Strange that klins
