Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 26, 2021, 06:52:05 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Hey Robbso  (Read 134 times)
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 933


The ace face.


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:04:49 PM »
Heres the difference between a socialist and a leftie.
Hope the link works I know Im shit at this.😀


https://youtu.be/Dme8AwpThAc
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 739


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:50:58 AM »
Exactly right, so why does anyone on here get labelled a lefty?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 933


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:12:54 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:50:58 AM
Exactly right, so why does anyone on here get labelled a lefty?
Why does anyone on here get labelled a righty, just lazy name calling.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 864



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:16:27 PM »
I'm a middley.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 