March 26, 2021, 06:52:05 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Hey Robbso
Author
Topic: Hey Robbso (Read 134 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 933
Hey Robbso
Yesterday
at 11:04:49 PM »
Heres the difference between a socialist and a leftie.
Hope the link works I know Im shit at this.😀
https://youtu.be/Dme8AwpThAc
Robbso
Posts: 14 739
Re: Hey Robbso
Today
at 07:50:58 AM »
Exactly right, so why does anyone on here get labelled a lefty?
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 933
Re: Hey Robbso
Today
at 08:12:54 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 07:50:58 AM
Exactly right, so why does anyone on here get labelled a lefty?
Why does anyone on here get labelled a righty, just lazy name calling.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 864
Re: Hey Robbso
Today
at 06:16:27 PM »
I'm a middley.
