Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 927





The ace face.





Posts: 24 927The ace face. Hey Robbso « on: Yesterday at 11:04:49 PM »

Hope the link works I know Im shit at this.😀





https://youtu.be/Dme8AwpThAc Heres the difference between a socialist and a leftie.Hope the link works I know Im shit at this.😀 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "