March 28, 2021, 09:20:38 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
My eyes are old my ..
Author
Topic: My eyes are old my .. (Read 412 times)
Bob_Ender
Posts: 975
My eyes are old my ..
«
on:
March 25, 2021, 09:44:00 PM
My legs are grizzled my ears are old and bent....
😎x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 712
Bugger.
Re: My eyes are old my ..
«
Reply #1 on:
March 25, 2021, 09:47:37 PM
Bob_Ender
Posts: 975
Re: My eyes are old my ..
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:40:45 PM »
the fuck.......
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob_Ender
Posts: 975
Re: My eyes are old my ..
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 04:45:32 PM
Ha haaaaaa,emoji carry ons are working again.......JEHOVA JEHOVA..........What's the worst that can happen now then.
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 712
Bugger.
Re: My eyes are old my ..
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:02:31 PM
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Yesterday
at 04:40:45 PM
the fuck.......
Robbso
Posts: 14 780
Re: My eyes are old my ..
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:06:23 PM
Hes got a very small head.
Bob_Ender
Posts: 975
Re: My eyes are old my ..
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 07:37:02 PM
No he hasent ya big silly,just got a little hat on........trust me,I know about folks with large loafs........I've got one.
😎x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 712
Bugger.
Re: My eyes are old my ..
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 07:43:48 PM
Bob_Ender
Posts: 975
Re: My eyes are old my ..
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:25:51 PM
Obviously not that big ya mental twat,was thinking summit about the size of him off the telly,y'know the one with the
beeg fuck off kebetha.....(cabeça)
Ahhh,fuck off anyway.......going peeps now :beer:x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 712
Bugger.
Re: My eyes are old my ..
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:48:59 PM
Robbso
Posts: 14 780
Re: My eyes are old my ..
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:49:47 PM
FFS
Bob_Ender
Posts: 975
Re: My eyes are old my ..
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
Today at 08:33:35 PM
Seen a bloke in India many years ago,had a scope like that,tiny little legs aswell.
Dunno if he had any arms,couldn't take me eyes off the size of his ears....
True story that.
Well....................some of it 🕌x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 712
Bugger.
Re: My eyes are old my ..
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
Today at 09:05:21 PM
Loading...