March 28, 2021, 09:20:38 PM
Topic: My eyes are old my ..  (Read 412 times)
Bob_Ender
« on: March 25, 2021, 09:44:00 PM »
My legs are grizzled  my ears are old and bent....

😎x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: March 25, 2021, 09:47:37 PM »
Bob_Ender
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:40:45 PM »
the fuck.......   :meltdown:
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob_Ender
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:45:32 PM »
Ha haaaaaa,emoji carry ons are working again.......JEHOVA JEHOVA..........What's the worst that can happen now then.

 :mido: jc :homer: :pope2: :alastair: :bc: charles

 
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:02:31 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Yesterday at 04:40:45 PM
the fuck.......   :meltdown:
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:06:23 PM »
Hes got a very small head.
Bob_Ender
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:37:02 PM »
No he hasent ya big silly,just got a little hat on........trust me,I know about folks with large loafs........I've got one.

😎x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:43:48 PM »
Bob_Ender
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:25:51 PM »
Obviously not that big ya mental twat,was thinking summit about the size of him off the telly,y'know the one with the

beeg fuck off kebetha.....(cabeça)

Ahhh,fuck off anyway.......going peeps now  :beer:x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:48:59 PM »
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:49:47 PM »
FFS
Bob_Ender
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:33:35 PM »
Seen a bloke in India many years ago,had a scope like that,tiny little legs aswell.

Dunno if he had any arms,couldn't take me eyes off the size of his ears....

True story that.

Well....................some of it 🕌x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:05:21 PM »
