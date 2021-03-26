Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 26, 2021
Topic: Didnt Even Realise the England Match was Tonight
Itchy_ring
Yesterday at 08:19:59 PM
Absolutely NFI especially as its San Marino
kippers
Yesterday at 09:28:49 PM
Need another goal here like.
Itchy_ring
Yesterday at 10:23:41 PM
Just stuck it on, why are we in Blue and SM in white 
John Theone
Today at 12:39:31 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 10:23:41 PM
Just stuck it on, why are we in Blue and SM in white 

Racist!

Blue lives matter....

 BLM
Robbso
Today at 07:56:39 AM
The finishing in that match was woeful. Should have been double figures.
Itchy_ring
Today at 08:36:25 AM
Only watch last 15 mins which was pretty dull, best thing was the Ollie Watkins interview after where you could see he was properly excited about scoring, fair play to the lad  :like:
