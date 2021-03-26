Welcome,
March 26, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Didnt Even Realise the England Match was Tonight
Author
Topic: Didnt Even Realise the England Match was Tonight
Itchy_ring
Didnt Even Realise the England Match was Tonight
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:19:59 PM
Absolutely NFI especially as its San Marino
kippers
Re: Didnt Even Realise the England Match was Tonight
Yesterday
Yesterday at 09:28:49 PM
Need another goal here like.
Itchy_ring
Re: Didnt Even Realise the England Match was Tonight
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:23:41 PM
Just stuck it on, why are we in Blue and SM in white
John Theone
Re: Didnt Even Realise the England Match was Tonight
Today
Today at 12:39:31 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 10:23:41 PM
Just stuck it on, why are we in Blue and SM in white
Racist!
Blue lives matter....
Robbso
Re: Didnt Even Realise the England Match was Tonight
Today
Today at 07:56:39 AM
The finishing in that match was woeful. Should have been double figures.
Itchy_ring
Re: Didnt Even Realise the England Match was Tonight
Today
Today at 08:36:25 AM
Only watch last 15 mins which was pretty dull, best thing was the Ollie Watkins interview after where you could see he was properly excited about scoring, fair play to the lad
