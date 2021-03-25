Welcome,
March 25, 2021, 11:03:47 PM
Didnt Even Realise the England Match was Tonight
Topic: Didnt Even Realise the England Match was Tonight
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 614
Didnt Even Realise the England Match was Tonight
Today
at 08:19:59 PM »
Absolutely NFI especially as its San Marino
kippers
Posts: 2 786
Re: Didnt Even Realise the England Match was Tonight
Today
at 09:28:49 PM »
Need another goal here like.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 614
Re: Didnt Even Realise the England Match was Tonight
Today
at 10:23:41 PM »
Just stuck it on, why are we in Blue and SM in white
