March 26, 2021, 12:39:08 AM
Author Topic: Dear me,  (Read 235 times)
Tommy Cooper
« on: Yesterday at 06:12:00 PM »
Looks like this place is well and truly on its knees,,
just like that
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:15:03 PM »
It is pretty quiet but then all the other boards seem a bit dead at the minute, even Westies lot
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:29:14 PM »
The quality and quantity of insults has certainly diminished.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:30:10 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 06:15:03 PM
It is pretty quiet but then all the other boards seem a bit dead at the minute, even Westies lot
I looked on the socialist workers party  board in the early hours, Boro mart reckoned all those people killed in Iraq because of the war would have been killed by Saddam anyway so voters shouldn't blame the Blair and the labour party for going to war. A new low even by there standards,.
Yes this board has run its course, good in its day, as was fmttm, in its death throes now.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:38:38 PM »
This is in recovery from a brutal clean out.

That said - 4 boards is probably too many (in addition to FB and Twitter posts and groups) for a club with the size of Boro's supporter base.  They are all diluted.

 oleary
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:40:30 PM »
At least we still have more posters than admins   :bc:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:40:58 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:38:38 PM
This is in recovery from a brutal clean out.

That said - 4 boards is probably too many (in addition to FB and Twitter posts and groups) for a club with the size of Boro's supporter base.  They are all diluted.

 oleary
I'd love to see them amalgamate in a no holds barred maxi board,  top flight comedy.😂
Bill Buxton
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:45:10 PM »
For a shed dweller like me I think the Board has developed a rather genteel quality. I suspect Jane Austen would be at home here.
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:49:40 PM »
Its better now than it was a couple of months ago, thats for sure. Bruce would be out of a job now  :nige:



Just need TM to return  :homer:
Tommy Cooper
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:00:36 PM »
Personally imo, TM was a lot to do with the decline repetitive shite day after day,
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:03:14 PM »
I think he lost the plot, certainly not as harmless as some believe IMO.
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:04:28 PM »
I dont think he could handle the bullying very well  lost
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:05:44 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:04:28 PM
I dont think he could handle the bullying very well  lost
Ironic as he was trying to bully others who had tougher hides than him.
Minge
Posts: 10 527

Superstar


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:06:00 PM »
Great news then  :like:

Fucking crank
El Capitan
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:06:26 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 07:06:00 PM
Great news then  :like:

Fucking crank

 
kippers
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:10:40 PM »
How is the Red Raw board progressing?
El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:13:10 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:10:40 PM
How is the Red Raw board progressing?


Whenever Ive logged in to have a lurk, its been Lids, Rick, Thunder and Ken chatting amongst themselves. Would have been easier just to set up a WhatsApp group  monkey
Minge
Posts: 10 527

Superstar


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:16:16 PM »
Its a good group to be honest , wish all of us were back together but heyho, things will be as they are meant to be I guess.
Im sure one day we will all be one big happy family again  :like:
Robbso
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:20:06 PM »
Nearly brought a tear to my eye there minge :alf:
I stopped peeling the onion and read it again though.
Block21
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:05:38 AM »
 :ponce:
