Tommy Cooper

Dear me, « on: Yesterday at 06:12:00 PM » Looks like this place is well and truly on its knees,,

Itchy_ring

Re: Dear me, « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:15:03 PM » It is pretty quiet but then all the other boards seem a bit dead at the minute, even Westies lot

Robbso

Re: Dear me, « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:29:14 PM » The quality and quantity of insults has certainly diminished.

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Dear me, « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:30:10 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 06:15:03 PM It is pretty quiet but then all the other boards seem a bit dead at the minute, even Westies lot

I looked on the socialist workers party board in the early hours, Boro mart reckoned all those people killed in Iraq because of the war would have been killed by Saddam anyway so voters shouldn't blame the Blair and the labour party for going to war. A new low even by there standards,.

Yes this board has run its course, good in its day, as was fmttm, in its death throes now. I looked on the socialist workers party board in the early hours, Boro mart reckoned all those people killed in Iraq because of the war would have been killed by Saddam anyway so voters shouldn't blame the Blair and the labour party for going to war. A new low even by there standards,.Yes this board has run its course, good in its day, as was fmttm, in its death throes now.

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: Dear me, « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:38:38 PM »



That said - 4 boards is probably too many (in addition to FB and Twitter posts and groups) for a club with the size of Boro's supporter base. They are all diluted.



This is in recovery from a brutal clean out.That said - 4 boards is probably too many (in addition to FB and Twitter posts and groups) for a club with the size of Boro's supporter base. They are all diluted.

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

El Capitan

Re: Dear me, « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:40:30 PM » At least we still have more posters than admins

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Dear me, « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:40:58 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:38:38 PM



That said - 4 boards is probably too many (in addition to FB and Twitter posts and groups) for a club with the size of Boro's supporter base. They are all diluted.





This is in recovery from a brutal clean out.That said - 4 boards is probably too many (in addition to FB and Twitter posts and groups) for a club with the size of Boro's supporter base. They are all diluted. I'd love to see them amalgamate in a no holds barred maxi board, top flight comedy.😂

Bill Buxton

Re: Dear me, « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:45:10 PM » For a shed dweller like me I think the Board has developed a rather genteel quality. I suspect Jane Austen would be at home here.

El Capitan

Re: Dear me, « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:49:40 PM »







Just need TM to return Its better now than it was a couple of months ago, thats for sure. Bruce would be out of a job nowJust need TM to return

Tommy Cooper

Re: Dear me, « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:00:36 PM » Personally imo, TM was a lot to do with the decline repetitive shite day after day,

Robbso

Re: Dear me, « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:03:14 PM » I think he lost the plot, certainly not as harmless as some believe IMO.

El Capitan

Re: Dear me, « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:04:28 PM » I dont think he could handle the bullying very well

Minge

Re: Dear me, « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:06:00 PM »



Fucking crank Great news thenFucking crank

kippers

Re: Dear me, « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:10:40 PM » How is the Red Raw board progressing?

El Capitan

Re: Dear me, « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:13:10 PM » Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:10:40 PM How is the Red Raw board progressing?





Whenever Ive logged in to have a lurk, its been Lids, Rick, Thunder and Ken chatting amongst themselves. Would have been easier just to set up a WhatsApp group Whenever Ive logged in to have a lurk, its been Lids, Rick, Thunder and Ken chatting amongst themselves. Would have been easier just to set up a WhatsApp group

Minge

Superstar





Re: Dear me, « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:16:16 PM »

Im sure one day we will all be one big happy family again Its a good group to be honest , wish all of us were back together but heyho, things will be as they are meant to be I guess.Im sure one day we will all be one big happy family again