March 26, 2021, 12:39:08 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Dear me,
Author
Topic: Dear me, (Read 235 times)
Tommy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 328
Dear me,
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:12:00 PM »
Looks like this place is well and truly on its knees,,
just like that
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 614
Re: Dear me,
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:15:03 PM »
It is pretty quiet but then all the other boards seem a bit dead at the minute, even Westies lot
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 733
Re: Dear me,
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:29:14 PM »
The quality and quantity of insults has certainly diminished.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 927
The ace face.
Re: Dear me,
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:30:10 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 06:15:03 PM
It is pretty quiet but then all the other boards seem a bit dead at the minute, even Westies lot
I looked on the socialist workers party board in the early hours, Boro mart reckoned all those people killed in Iraq because of the war would have been killed by Saddam anyway so voters shouldn't blame the Blair and the labour party for going to war. A new low even by there standards,.
Yes this board has run its course, good in its day, as was fmttm, in its death throes now.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 858
Re: Dear me,
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 06:38:38 PM »
This is in recovery from a brutal clean out.
That said - 4 boards is probably too many (in addition to FB and Twitter posts and groups) for a club with the size of Boro's supporter base. They are all diluted.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 058
Re: Dear me,
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 06:40:30 PM »
At least we still have more posters than admins
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 927
The ace face.
Re: Dear me,
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 06:40:58 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 06:38:38 PM
This is in recovery from a brutal clean out.
That said - 4 boards is probably too many (in addition to FB and Twitter posts and groups) for a club with the size of Boro's supporter base. They are all diluted.
I'd love to see them amalgamate in a no holds barred maxi board, top flight comedy.😂
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 945
Re: Dear me,
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 06:45:10 PM »
For a shed dweller like me I think the Board has developed a rather genteel quality. I suspect Jane Austen would be at home here.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 058
Re: Dear me,
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 06:49:40 PM »
Its better now than it was a couple of months ago, thats for sure. Bruce would be out of a job now
Just need TM to return
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tommy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 328
Re: Dear me,
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 07:00:36 PM »
Personally imo, TM was a lot to do with the decline repetitive shite day after day,
just like that
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 733
Re: Dear me,
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 07:03:14 PM »
I think he lost the plot, certainly not as harmless as some believe IMO.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 058
Re: Dear me,
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 07:04:28 PM »
I dont think he could handle the bullying very well
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 927
The ace face.
Re: Dear me,
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 07:05:44 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 07:04:28 PM
I dont think he could handle the bullying very well
Ironic as he was trying to bully others who had tougher hides than him.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 527
Superstar
Re: Dear me,
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 07:06:00 PM »
Great news then
Fucking crank
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 058
Re: Dear me,
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 07:06:26 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 07:06:00 PM
Great news then
Fucking crank
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 786
Re: Dear me,
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 09:10:40 PM »
How is the Red Raw board progressing?
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 058
Re: Dear me,
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 09:13:10 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Yesterday
at 09:10:40 PM
How is the Red Raw board progressing?
Whenever Ive logged in to have a lurk, its been Lids, Rick, Thunder and Ken chatting amongst themselves. Would have been easier just to set up a WhatsApp group
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 527
Superstar
Re: Dear me,
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 09:16:16 PM »
Its a good group to be honest , wish all of us were back together but heyho, things will be as they are meant to be I guess.
Im sure one day we will all be one big happy family again
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 733
Re: Dear me,
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 09:20:06 PM »
Nearly brought a tear to my eye there minge
I stopped peeling the onion and read it again though.
Block21
Offline
Posts: 888
Re: Dear me,
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 12:05:38 AM »
