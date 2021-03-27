myboro

Posts: 937 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #104 on: March 28, 2021, 02:53:13 AM » Religion has no place in our schools IMHO. Teacher broke that rule so is rightly suspended and should lose his job. He was wrong in his position

Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 674 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #105 on: March 28, 2021, 08:25:33 AM » What rules did this teacher break?? I've not seen anyone claim he broke any official rules just some unwritten rule by the look of it Logged

Rutters

Posts: 333 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #106 on: March 28, 2021, 10:07:13 AM » He didn't break any rules and is now in hiding with his family, in fear of his life.



If it were a mob of white people demanding the sacking of an Asian teacher the cries of 'Racism' would be deafening.



If it were a mob of men demanding the removal of a female teacher, Government, Feminist MPs and every media outlet would be screaming 'Hate Crime'.



It's the power of victimhood and is why cultural/gender identity politics are played so effectively. Logged

El Capitan

Posts: 45 086 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #107 on: March 28, 2021, 10:09:50 AM » Quote from: Rutters on March 28, 2021, 10:07:13 AM He didn't break any rules and is now in hiding with his family, in fear of his life.



If it were a mob of white people demanding the sacking of an Asian teacher the cries of 'Racism' would be deafening.



If it were a mob of men demanding the removal of a female teacher, Government, Feminist MPs and every media outlet would be screaming 'Hate Crime'.



It's the power of victimhood and is why cultural/gender identity politics are played so effectively.





Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Bill Buxton

Posts: 4 955 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #108 on: March 28, 2021, 11:18:54 AM » Quote from: myboro on March 28, 2021, 02:53:13 AM Religion has no place in our schools IMHO. Teacher broke that rule so is rightly suspended and should lose his job. He was wrong in his position



What sort of idiot statement is that. The teacher concerned appears to have followed the curriculum laid down by the Government and the school. You need to question what education is for. To me its to try and inculcate in children the ability to think critically. Something that your education  obviously spectacularly failed to do. By the way what rule did this teacher break? What sort of idiot statement is that. The teacher concerned appears to have followed the curriculum laid down by the Government and the school. You need to question what education is for. To me its to try and inculcate in children the ability to think critically. Something that your education  obviously spectacularly failed to do. By the way what rule did this teacher break? Logged

John Theone

Posts: 295 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #109 on: March 28, 2021, 11:25:11 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on March 28, 2021, 11:18:54 AM Quote from: myboro on March 28, 2021, 02:53:13 AM Religion has no place in our schools IMHO. Teacher broke that rule so is rightly suspended and should lose his job. He was wrong in his position



What sort of idiot statement is that. The teacher concerned appears to have followed the curriculum laid down by the Government and the school. You need to question what education is for. To me its to try and inculcate in children the ability to think critically. Something that your education  obviously spectacularly failed to do. By the way what rule did this teacher break?

What sort of idiot statement is that. The teacher concerned appears to have followed the curriculum laid down by the Government and the school. You need to question what education is for. To me its to try and inculcate in children the ability to think critically. Something that your education  obviously spectacularly failed to do. By the way what rule did this teacher break?

myboro

Posts: 937 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 12:14:02 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 28, 2021, 08:25:33 AM What rules did this teacher break?? I've not seen anyone claim he broke any official rules just some unwritten rule by the look of it

Took a view rather than teach openly with tolerance, if he is the only teacher in the country to do this clearly not doing his job. All religion is bullshit IMHO but to deliberately inflame/attack/offend one religion/faith as a teacher in an RE lesson is simply wrong.



The teacher was teaching Blasphemy and part of curriculum Blasphemy to Muslims is showing a picture of the Prophet.



To then show students an actual picture of the prophet where some are Muslim is stupid/inflammatory or Islamophobia. At this point he has stopped teaching the kids and just started insulting them.



You can describe theft without stealing the kids dinner money FFS. You can teach Blasphemy without committing Blasphemy as well



As I state IMO all religion is bullshit, but I know money trees actually exist as our Debt has not gone up for a year



Took a view rather than teach openly with tolerance, if he is the only teacher in the country to do this clearly not doing his job. All religion is bullshit IMHO but to deliberately inflame/attack/offend one religion/faith as a teacher in an RE lesson is simply wrong.The teacher was teaching Blasphemy and part of curriculum Blasphemy to Muslims is showing a picture of the Prophet.To then show students an actual picture of the prophet where some are Muslim is stupid/inflammatory or Islamophobia. At this point he has stopped teaching the kids and just started insulting them.You can describe theft without stealing the kids dinner money FFS. You can teach Blasphemy without committing Blasphemy as wellAs I state IMO all religion is bullshit, but I know money trees actually exist as our Debt has not gone up for a year « Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:21:16 AM by myboro » Logged

myboro

Online



Posts: 937





Posts: 937 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 12:22:50 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on March 28, 2021, 11:18:54 AM Quote from: myboro on March 28, 2021, 02:53:13 AM Religion has no place in our schools IMHO. Teacher broke that rule so is rightly suspended and should lose his job. He was wrong in his position



What sort of idiot statement is that. The teacher concerned appears to have followed the curriculum laid down by the Government and the school. You need to question what education is for. To me its to try and inculcate in children the ability to think critically. Something that your education  obviously spectacularly failed to do. By the way what rule did this teacher break?

What sort of idiot statement is that. The teacher concerned appears to have followed the curriculum laid down by the Government and the school. You need to question what education is for. To me its to try and inculcate in children the ability to think critically. Something that your education  obviously spectacularly failed to do. By the way what rule did this teacher break?



You can describe theft without stealing the kids dinner money. You can teach Blasphemy without committing Blasphemy as well. His job was to educate Children about Blasphemy I believe.You can describe theft without stealing the kids dinner money. You can teach Blasphemy without committing Blasphemy as well. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:25:13 AM by myboro » Logged

Rutters

Posts: 333 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 09:00:16 AM » How can you discuss blasphemy without illustrating what blasphemy is?



Unlike theft, blasphemy isn't a a physical act, more a notion, depiction or speech.



He did what teachers do. The reaction has been exactly what terrorism is designed for....inducing fear.

Wee_Willie

Posts: 9 645 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #114 on: Yesterday at 09:19:58 AM » myboro must have been in the class.



What actually happened (allegedly) was that he warned his class he would put up a cartoon that some would find offensive and that they can turn away or close their eyes while on the board.



Next salute shiite muslim activists are travelling 100's of miles to protest and break the law. Logged

Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 674 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #115 on: Yesterday at 09:30:58 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:19:58 AM

Next salute shiite muslim activists are travelling 100's of miles to protest and break the law.



you've missed, supported by the actions of the Headmaster and West Yorkshire police! While a teacher who has committed no crime is thrown to the bigots and fanatics! you've missed, supported by the actions of the Headmaster and West Yorkshire police! While a teacher who has committed no crime is thrown to the bigots and fanatics! Logged

John Theone

Posts: 295 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #117 on: Yesterday at 11:10:25 AM » Quote from: myboro on Yesterday at 12:14:02 AM Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 28, 2021, 08:25:33 AM What rules did this teacher break?? I've not seen anyone claim he broke any official rules just some unwritten rule by the look of it

Took a view rather than teach openly with tolerance, if he is the only teacher in the country to do this clearly not doing his job. All religion is bullshit IMHO but to deliberately inflame/attack/offend one religion/faith as a teacher in an RE lesson is simply wrong.



The teacher was teaching Blasphemy and part of curriculum Blasphemy to Muslims is showing a picture of the Prophet.



To then show students an actual picture of the prophet where some are Muslim is stupid/inflammatory or Islamophobia. At this point he has stopped teaching the kids and just started insulting them.



You can describe theft without stealing the kids dinner money FFS. You can teach Blasphemy without committing Blasphemy as well



As I state IMO all religion is bullshit, but I know money trees actually exist as our Debt has not gone up for a year



Took a view rather than teach openly with tolerance, if he is the only teacher in the country to do this clearly not doing his job. All religion is bullshit IMHO but to deliberately inflame/attack/offend one religion/faith as a teacher in an RE lesson is simply wrong.The teacher was teaching Blasphemy and part of curriculum Blasphemy to Muslims is showing a picture of the Prophet.To then show students an actual picture of the prophet where some are Muslim is stupid/inflammatory or Islamophobia. At this point he has stopped teaching the kids and just started insulting them.You can describe theft without stealing the kids dinner money FFS. You can teach Blasphemy without committing Blasphemy as wellAs I state IMO all religion is bullshit, but I know money trees actually exist as our Debt has not gone up for a year

You are definitely a boreme troll but answer me this



To then show students an actual picture of the prophet



Where did he get this actual picture of the Prophet from the 7th Century?



You are definitely a boreme troll but answer me thisWhere did he get this actual picture of the Prophet from the 7th Century? Logged

Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 674 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #119 on: Yesterday at 12:44:33 PM » 2 others now suspended, pitchfork mobs all over the country will be watching what happens next Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 877 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 04:13:12 PM »







All religion should be banned. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion