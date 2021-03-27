|
myboro
What rules did this teacher break?? I've not seen anyone claim he broke any official rules just some unwritten rule by the look of it
Took a view rather than teach openly with tolerance, if he is the only teacher in the country to do this clearly not doing his job. All religion is bullshit IMHO but to deliberately inflame/attack/offend one religion/faith as a teacher in an RE lesson is simply wrong.
The teacher was teaching Blasphemy and part of curriculum Blasphemy to Muslims is showing a picture of the Prophet.
To then show students an actual picture of the prophet where some are Muslim is stupid/inflammatory or Islamophobia. At this point he has stopped teaching the kids and just started insulting them.
You can describe theft without stealing the kids dinner money FFS. You can teach Blasphemy without committing Blasphemy as well
As I state IMO all religion is bullshit, but I know money trees actually exist as our Debt has not gone up for a year https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/markets/article-8389267/Bank-Englands-money-printing-set-hit-1trillion.html
John Theone
You are definitely a boreme troll but answer me this To then show students an actual picture of the prophet
Where did he get this actual picture of the Prophet from the 7th Century?
myboro
As there is no Prophet there is no picture, my English/Statement was suspect to say the least. But yes to show a supposed image after stating any image is Blasphemy - bit of an issue. CUNT IMHO as are you for trying to diminish something others actually care deeply about. BTW Jesus is a Brown bloke if true lol
