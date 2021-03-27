myboro

Posts: 932 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #104 on: March 28, 2021, 02:53:13 AM » Religion has no place in our schools IMHO. Teacher broke that rule so is rightly suspended and should lose his job. He was wrong in his position

Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 661 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #105 on: March 28, 2021, 08:25:33 AM » What rules did this teacher break?? I've not seen anyone claim he broke any official rules just some unwritten rule by the look of it Logged

Rutters

Posts: 332 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #106 on: March 28, 2021, 10:07:13 AM » He didn't break any rules and is now in hiding with his family, in fear of his life.



If it were a mob of white people demanding the sacking of an Asian teacher the cries of 'Racism' would be deafening.



If it were a mob of men demanding the removal of a female teacher, Government, Feminist MPs and every media outlet would be screaming 'Hate Crime'.



It's the power of victimhood and is why cultural/gender identity politics are played so effectively. Logged

El Capitan

Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Bill Buxton

Posts: 4 953 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #108 on: March 28, 2021, 11:18:54 AM » Quote from: myboro on March 28, 2021, 02:53:13 AM Religion has no place in our schools IMHO. Teacher broke that rule so is rightly suspended and should lose his job. He was wrong in his position



What sort of idiot statement is that. The teacher concerned appears to have followed the curriculum laid down by the Government and the school. You need to question what education is for. To me its to try and inculcate in children the ability to think critically. Something that your education  obviously spectacularly failed to do. By the way what rule did this teacher break? What sort of idiot statement is that. The teacher concerned appears to have followed the curriculum laid down by the Government and the school. You need to question what education is for. To me its to try and inculcate in children the ability to think critically. Something that your education  obviously spectacularly failed to do. By the way what rule did this teacher break? Logged

John Theone

myboro

Posts: 932 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #111 on: Today at 12:14:02 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 28, 2021, 08:25:33 AM What rules did this teacher break?? I've not seen anyone claim he broke any official rules just some unwritten rule by the look of it

Took a view rather than teach openly with tolerance, if he is the only teacher in the country to do this clearly not doing his job. All religion is bullshit IMHO but to deliberately inflame/attack/offend one religion/faith as a teacher in an RE lesson is simply wrong.



The teacher was teaching Blasphemy and part of curriculum Blasphemy to Muslims is showing a picture of the Prophet.



To then show students an actual picture of the prophet where some are Muslim is stupid/inflammatory or Islamophobia. At this point he has stopped teaching the kids and just started insulting them.



You can describe theft without stealing the kids dinner money FFS. You can teach Blasphemy without committing Blasphemy as well



As I state IMO all religion is bullshit, but I know money trees actually exist as our Debt has not gone up for a year



Took a view rather than teach openly with tolerance, if he is the only teacher in the country to do this clearly not doing his job. All religion is bullshit IMHO but to deliberately inflame/attack/offend one religion/faith as a teacher in an RE lesson is simply wrong.

The teacher was teaching Blasphemy and part of curriculum Blasphemy to Muslims is showing a picture of the Prophet.

To then show students an actual picture of the prophet where some are Muslim is stupid/inflammatory or Islamophobia. At this point he has stopped teaching the kids and just started insulting them.

You can describe theft without stealing the kids dinner money FFS. You can teach Blasphemy without committing Blasphemy as well

As I state IMO all religion is bullshit, but I know money trees actually exist as our Debt has not gone up for a year