Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 01, 2021, 01:10:18 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Batley Grammar School  (Read 2169 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 085


View Profile
« Reply #100 on: March 27, 2021, 04:33:00 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 27, 2021, 04:21:59 PM
Quote from: Robbso on March 27, 2021, 04:11:53 PM
just so Im clear, if we see a bunch of baldy, beer bellied topless gadgies with Bermuda shorts and flip flops on hanging about we should then question why theyre not In Thailand bucking lady boys or young girls. charles charles
Not all catholics fuck alter boys, not every bloke who goes to Thailand is a deviant and not every Pakistani male is a rapist.
Well thats what I think  :homer:
Not a very good line of arguement



Why?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 613


View Profile
« Reply #101 on: March 27, 2021, 04:59:21 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 27, 2021, 03:24:10 PM
Quote from: Robbso on March 27, 2021, 03:19:52 PM
Unlike you

You don't get two passport full of immigration stamps on a couple of CSE's .. 
You do if you're in a rubber dinghy
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 639



View Profile
« Reply #102 on: March 27, 2021, 05:47:00 PM »
Quote from: 38red on March 27, 2021, 04:59:21 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 27, 2021, 03:24:10 PM
Quote from: Robbso on March 27, 2021, 03:19:52 PM
Unlike you

You don't get two passport full of immigration stamps on a couple of CSE's .. 
You do if you're in a rubber dinghy

Boreme must be dead
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 953


View Profile
« Reply #103 on: March 27, 2021, 11:57:42 PM »
Have the Boremes kept quiet about Batleystan? Rather like the cowardly teaching unions.
Logged
myboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 932


View Profile
« Reply #104 on: March 28, 2021, 02:53:13 AM »
Religion has no place in our schools IMHO. Teacher broke that rule so is rightly suspended and should lose his job. He was wrong in his position
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 661


View Profile
« Reply #105 on: March 28, 2021, 08:25:33 AM »
What rules did this teacher break?? I've not seen anyone claim he broke any official rules just some unwritten rule by the look of it
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 332


View Profile
« Reply #106 on: March 28, 2021, 10:07:13 AM »
He didn't break any rules and is now in hiding with his family, in fear of his life.

If it were a mob of white people demanding the sacking of an Asian teacher the cries of 'Racism' would be deafening.

If it were a mob of men demanding the removal of a female teacher, Government, Feminist MPs and every media outlet would be screaming 'Hate Crime'.

It's the power of victimhood and is why cultural/gender identity politics are played so effectively.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 085


View Profile
« Reply #107 on: March 28, 2021, 10:09:50 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on March 28, 2021, 10:07:13 AM
He didn't break any rules and is now in hiding with his family, in fear of his life.

If it were a mob of white people demanding the sacking of an Asian teacher the cries of 'Racism' would be deafening.

If it were a mob of men demanding the removal of a female teacher, Government, Feminist MPs and every media outlet would be screaming 'Hate Crime'.

It's the power of victimhood and is why cultural/gender identity politics are played so effectively.


Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 953


View Profile
« Reply #108 on: March 28, 2021, 11:18:54 AM »
Quote from: myboro on March 28, 2021, 02:53:13 AM
Religion has no place in our schools IMHO. Teacher broke that rule so is rightly suspended and should lose his job. He was wrong in his position

What sort of idiot statement is that. The teacher concerned appears to have followed the curriculum laid down by the Government and the school. You need to question what education is for. To me  its to try and inculcate in children the ability to think critically. Something that your education  obviously spectacularly failed to do. By the way what rule did this teacher break?
Logged
John Theone
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 288



View Profile
« Reply #109 on: March 28, 2021, 11:25:11 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on March 28, 2021, 11:18:54 AM
Quote from: myboro on March 28, 2021, 02:53:13 AM
Religion has no place in our schools IMHO. Teacher broke that rule so is rightly suspended and should lose his job. He was wrong in his position

What sort of idiot statement is that. The teacher concerned appears to have followed the curriculum laid down by the Government and the school. You need to question what education is for. To me  its to try and inculcate in children the ability to think critically. Something that your education  obviously spectacularly failed to do. By the way what rule did this teacher break?

 :like:
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 536

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #110 on: March 28, 2021, 05:46:09 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 28, 2021, 10:09:50 AM
Quote from: Rutters on March 28, 2021, 10:07:13 AM
He didn't break any rules and is now in hiding with his family, in fear of his life.

If it were a mob of white people demanding the sacking of an Asian teacher the cries of 'Racism' would be deafening.

If it were a mob of men demanding the removal of a female teacher, Government, Feminist MPs and every media outlet would be screaming 'Hate Crime'.

It's the power of victimhood and is why cultural/gender identity politics are played so effectively.




Is that the picture he put up
Logged
myboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 932


View Profile
« Reply #111 on: Today at 12:14:02 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 28, 2021, 08:25:33 AM
What rules did this teacher break?? I've not seen anyone claim he broke any official rules just some unwritten rule by the look of it
Took a view rather than teach openly with tolerance, if he is the only teacher in the country to do this clearly not doing his job. All religion is bullshit IMHO but to deliberately inflame/attack/offend one religion/faith as a teacher in an RE lesson is simply wrong.

The teacher was teaching Blasphemy and part of curriculum Blasphemy to Muslims is showing a picture of the Prophet.

To then show students an actual picture of the prophet where some are Muslim is stupid/inflammatory or Islamophobia. At this point he has stopped teaching the kids and just started insulting them.

You can describe theft without stealing the kids dinner money FFS. You can teach Blasphemy without committing Blasphemy as well  :pope2:

As I state IMO all religion is bullshit, but I know money trees actually exist as our Debt has not gone up for a year  :nige:

https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/markets/article-8389267/Bank-Englands-money-printing-set-hit-1trillion.html
« Last Edit: Today at 12:21:16 AM by myboro » Logged
myboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 932


View Profile
« Reply #112 on: Today at 12:22:50 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on March 28, 2021, 11:18:54 AM
Quote from: myboro on March 28, 2021, 02:53:13 AM
Religion has no place in our schools IMHO. Teacher broke that rule so is rightly suspended and should lose his job. He was wrong in his position

What sort of idiot statement is that. The teacher concerned appears to have followed the curriculum laid down by the Government and the school. You need to question what education is for. To me  its to try and inculcate in children the ability to think critically. Something that your education  obviously spectacularly failed to do. By the way what rule did this teacher break?
His job was to educate Children about Blasphemy I believe.

You can describe theft without stealing the kids dinner money. You can teach Blasphemy without committing Blasphemy as well. :homer:
« Last Edit: Today at 12:25:13 AM by myboro » Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 