Religion has no place in our schools IMHO. Teacher broke that rule so is rightly suspended and should lose his job. He was wrong in his position
What sort of idiot statement is that. The teacher concerned appears to have followed the curriculum laid down by the Government and the school. You need to question what education is for. To me its to try and inculcate in children the ability to think critically. Something that your education obviously spectacularly failed to do. By the way what rule did this teacher break?