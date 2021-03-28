El Capitan

Not all catholics fuck alter boys, not every bloke who goes to Thailand is a deviant and not every Pakistani male is a rapist.

Well thats what I think

Why?



Have the Boremes kept quiet about Batleystan? Rather like the cowardly teaching unions.

Religion has no place in our schools IMHO. Teacher broke that rule so is rightly suspended and should lose his job. He was wrong in his position

What rules did this teacher break?? I've not seen anyone claim he broke any official rules just some unwritten rule by the look of it

Posts: 332 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #106 on: Today at 10:07:13 AM » He didn't break any rules and is now in hiding with his family, in fear of his life.



If it were a mob of white people demanding the sacking of an Asian teacher the cries of 'Racism' would be deafening.



If it were a mob of men demanding the removal of a female teacher, Government, Feminist MPs and every media outlet would be screaming 'Hate Crime'.



It's the power of victimhood and is why cultural/gender identity politics are played so effectively. Logged

What sort of idiot statement is that. The teacher concerned appears to have followed the curriculum laid down by the Government and the school. You need to question what education is for. To me its to try and inculcate in children the ability to think critically. Something that your education  obviously spectacularly failed to do. By the way what rule did this teacher break?