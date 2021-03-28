Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 28, 2021, 06:33:10 PM
Author Topic: Batley Grammar School
El Capitan
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 04:33:00 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 04:21:59 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 04:11:53 PM
just so Im clear, if we see a bunch of baldy, beer bellied topless gadgies with Bermuda shorts and flip flops on hanging about we should then question why theyre not In Thailand bucking lady boys or young girls. charles charles
Not all catholics fuck alter boys, not every bloke who goes to Thailand is a deviant and not every Pakistani male is a rapist.
Well thats what I think  :homer:
Not a very good line of arguement



Why?
38red
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 04:59:21 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 03:24:10 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 03:19:52 PM
Unlike you

You don't get two passport full of immigration stamps on a couple of CSE's .. 
You do if you're in a rubber dinghy
Wee_Willie
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 05:47:00 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 04:59:21 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 03:24:10 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 03:19:52 PM
Unlike you

You don't get two passport full of immigration stamps on a couple of CSE's .. 
You do if you're in a rubber dinghy

Boreme must be dead
Bill Buxton
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 11:57:42 PM »
Have the Boremes kept quiet about Batleystan? Rather like the cowardly teaching unions.
myboro
« Reply #104 on: Today at 02:53:13 AM »
Religion has no place in our schools IMHO. Teacher broke that rule so is rightly suspended and should lose his job. He was wrong in his position
Itchy_ring
« Reply #105 on: Today at 08:25:33 AM »
What rules did this teacher break?? I've not seen anyone claim he broke any official rules just some unwritten rule by the look of it
Rutters
« Reply #106 on: Today at 10:07:13 AM »
He didn't break any rules and is now in hiding with his family, in fear of his life.

If it were a mob of white people demanding the sacking of an Asian teacher the cries of 'Racism' would be deafening.

If it were a mob of men demanding the removal of a female teacher, Government, Feminist MPs and every media outlet would be screaming 'Hate Crime'.

It's the power of victimhood and is why cultural/gender identity politics are played so effectively.
El Capitan
« Reply #107 on: Today at 10:09:50 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 10:07:13 AM
He didn't break any rules and is now in hiding with his family, in fear of his life.

If it were a mob of white people demanding the sacking of an Asian teacher the cries of 'Racism' would be deafening.

If it were a mob of men demanding the removal of a female teacher, Government, Feminist MPs and every media outlet would be screaming 'Hate Crime'.

It's the power of victimhood and is why cultural/gender identity politics are played so effectively.


Bill Buxton
« Reply #108 on: Today at 11:18:54 AM »
Quote from: myboro on Today at 02:53:13 AM
Religion has no place in our schools IMHO. Teacher broke that rule so is rightly suspended and should lose his job. He was wrong in his position

What sort of idiot statement is that. The teacher concerned appears to have followed the curriculum laid down by the Government and the school. You need to question what education is for. To me  its to try and inculcate in children the ability to think critically. Something that your education  obviously spectacularly failed to do. By the way what rule did this teacher break?
John Theone
« Reply #109 on: Today at 11:25:11 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 11:18:54 AM
Quote from: myboro on Today at 02:53:13 AM
Religion has no place in our schools IMHO. Teacher broke that rule so is rightly suspended and should lose his job. He was wrong in his position

What sort of idiot statement is that. The teacher concerned appears to have followed the curriculum laid down by the Government and the school. You need to question what education is for. To me  its to try and inculcate in children the ability to think critically. Something that your education  obviously spectacularly failed to do. By the way what rule did this teacher break?

 :like:
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #110 on: Today at 05:46:09 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:09:50 AM
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 10:07:13 AM
He didn't break any rules and is now in hiding with his family, in fear of his life.

If it were a mob of white people demanding the sacking of an Asian teacher the cries of 'Racism' would be deafening.

If it were a mob of men demanding the removal of a female teacher, Government, Feminist MPs and every media outlet would be screaming 'Hate Crime'.

It's the power of victimhood and is why cultural/gender identity politics are played so effectively.




Is that the picture he put up
