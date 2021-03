El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 076





Posts: 45 076 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 04:33:00 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 04:21:59 PM Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 04:11:53 PM

Not all catholics fuck alter boys, not every bloke who goes to Thailand is a deviant and not every Pakistani male is a rapist.

Well thatís what I think

just so Iím clear, if we see a bunch of baldy, beer bellied topless gadgies with Bermuda shorts and flip flops on hanging about we should then question why theyíre not In Thailand bucking lady boys or young girls.Not all catholics fuck alter boys, not every bloke who goes to Thailand is a deviant and not every Pakistani male is a rapist.Well thatís what I think

Not a very good line of arguement





Why?



Why? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.