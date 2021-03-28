Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 28, 2021, 03:40:31 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Batley Grammar School  (Read 1477 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 076


View Profile
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 04:33:00 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 04:21:59 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 04:11:53 PM
just so Im clear, if we see a bunch of baldy, beer bellied topless gadgies with Bermuda shorts and flip flops on hanging about we should then question why theyre not In Thailand bucking lady boys or young girls. charles charles
Not all catholics fuck alter boys, not every bloke who goes to Thailand is a deviant and not every Pakistani male is a rapist.
Well thats what I think  :homer:
Not a very good line of arguement



Why?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 613


View Profile
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 04:59:21 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 03:24:10 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 03:19:52 PM
Unlike you

You don't get two passport full of immigration stamps on a couple of CSE's .. 
You do if you're in a rubber dinghy
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 639



View Profile
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 05:47:00 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 04:59:21 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 03:24:10 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 03:19:52 PM
Unlike you

You don't get two passport full of immigration stamps on a couple of CSE's .. 
You do if you're in a rubber dinghy

Boreme must be dead
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 946


View Profile
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 11:57:42 PM »
Have the Boremes kept quiet about Batleystan? Rather like the cowardly teaching unions.
Logged
myboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 929


View Profile
« Reply #104 on: Today at 02:53:13 AM »
Religion has no place in our schools IMHO. Teacher broke that rule so is rightly suspended and should lose his job. He was wrong in his position
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 