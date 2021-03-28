Welcome,
March 28, 2021, 03:40:31 AM
News:
Batley Grammar School
Author
Batley Grammar School
El Capitan
Re: Batley Grammar School
just so Im clear, if we see a bunch of baldy, beer bellied topless gadgies with Bermuda shorts and flip flops on hanging about we should then question why theyre not In Thailand bucking lady boys or young girls.
Not all catholics fuck alter boys, not every bloke who goes to Thailand is a deviant and not every Pakistani male is a rapist.
Well thats what I think
Not a very good line of arguement
Why?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
38red
Re: Batley Grammar School
Wee_Willie
Re: Batley Grammar School
Boreme must be dead
Bill Buxton
Re: Batley Grammar School
Have the Boremes kept quiet about Batleystan? Rather like the cowardly teaching unions.
myboro
Re: Batley Grammar School
Religion has no place in our schools IMHO. Teacher broke that rule so is rightly suspended and should lose his job. He was wrong in his position
