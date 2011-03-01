|
Wee_Willie
|
Threatening to behead th3 teacher is pretty bigoted ...
They did it in France
Yeah, should be stamped on hard that shit, unforgivable. Not sure how what that has to with our casually racist / bigoted remark " havent they got girls to groom"?
The comment did acchive its goal .... you finally felt comfortable contributing by coming on claiming racist. Thanks.
It very evidently is though, probably just you who needed it pointing out. You are normally a bit more selective with your words to give you wriggle room.
I have genuine close Muslim friends that I have forged via business all over the world, that covers Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, all Gulf states, Jordan, Turkey, Lebanon and Iran/Bahrain so why the fuck would I genuinely label all Muslims as groomers. That would be as ignorant as saying that we do not have a cultural grooming problem in this country.
Credit to Bob, he at least condemned the protesters but you and others didn't who like to claim far left of centre. Coulby made a point the other day on this and my experiment on this thread proved it. This inability to face an uncomfortable truth about cultural groomers is the reason we still have a problem nearly a decade since Alex Jay concluded this as a factor.
On the issue itself, we have imported cultural problems that are now a burden on our society. Free speech in the classroom should always be case provided it is contextual and relevant while noting these people protesting are ill-educated and in need of reform. Interesting to note there were very few, if any, mothers protesting.
Jimmy Cooper
You are talking absolute shite. I clearly did and do condemn the protesters. You said about a general group of muslims, "havent they got girls to groom?" So you are casting aspersions of people being peados because why?
I think any reasonable person could see it was a show of annoyance and a throwaway comment based on the ethnicity of the protestors.Like people on here automatically conflate any criticism of Muslim behaviour as racist.
Labelling people peados because of their ethnicity is not throwaway. Its really unpleasant and dangerous racism.
No it's not, it might be bigotry based on recent events involving Muslim males,but that doesn't make it racist, back to fmttm you go.
MF(c) DOOM
You are talking absolute shite. I clearly did and do condemn the protesters. You said about a general group of muslims, "havent they got girls to groom?" So you are casting aspersions of people being peados because why?
I think any reasonable person could see it was a show of annoyance and a throwaway comment based on the ethnicity of the protestors.Like people on here automatically conflate any criticism of Muslim behaviour as racist.
Labelling people peados because of their ethnicity is not throwaway. Its really unpleasant and dangerous racism.
No it's not, it might be bigotry based on recent events involving Muslim males,but that doesn't make it racist, back to fmttm you go.
Ah some people love the "it can't be racist, because muslims aren't a race" but then go on to treat muslims like a race.
Its a tactic the EDL sussed out, if we say muslims instead of "pakis" we can argue we are not being racist. Nobody believes for a minute there are no racial connotations but we can say Willie's remark was unpleasant bigotry rather than racist if you prefer.
It was a shitty thing to say. I'd be surprisedif even you disagreed it wasn't. Most rapists in the UK are white. Would Willie look at a group of white protestors and say "haven't they got women to rape?
El Capitan
You are talking absolute shite. I clearly did and do condemn the protesters. You said about a general group of muslims, "havent they got girls to groom?" So you are casting aspersions of people being peados because why?
I think any reasonable person could see it was a show of annoyance and a throwaway comment based on the ethnicity of the protestors.Like people on here automatically conflate any criticism of Muslim behaviour as racist.
Labelling people peados because of their ethnicity is not throwaway. Its really unpleasant and dangerous racism.
No it's not, it might be bigotry based on recent events involving Muslim males,but that doesn't make it racist, back to fmttm you go.
Ah some people love the "it can't be racist, because muslims aren't a race" but then go on to treat muslims like a race.
Its a tactic the EDL sussed out, if we say muslims instead of "pakis" we can argue we are not being racist.
Spot on
Jimmy Cooper
You are talking absolute shite. I clearly did and do condemn the protesters. You said about a general group of muslims, "havent they got girls to groom?" So you are casting aspersions of people being peados because why?
I think any reasonable person could see it was a show of annoyance and a throwaway comment based on the ethnicity of the protestors.Like people on here automatically conflate any criticism of Muslim behaviour as racist.
Labelling people peados because of their ethnicity is not throwaway. Its really unpleasant and dangerous racism.
No it's not, it might be bigotry based on recent events involving Muslim males,but that doesn't make it racist, back to fmttm you go.
Ah some people love the "it can't be racist, because muslims aren't a race" but then go on to treat muslims like a race.
Its a tactic the EDL sussed out, if we say muslims instead of "pakis" we can argue we are not being racist. Nobody believes for a minute there are no racial connotations but we can say Willie's remark was unpleasant bigotry rather than racist if you prefer.
It was a shitty thing to say. I'd be surprisedif even you disagreed it wasn't. Most rapists in the UK are white. Would Willie look at a group of white protestors and say "haven't they got women to rape?
If you can't understand why people say things like that you must live in a parallel universe, after what's gone on over the past few years with Muslim males your only concern is how people respond. Virtue signalling comes to mind.Are you Jeremy Corbyn.
