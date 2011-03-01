Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 07:41:13 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:34:10 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:25:09 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:59:23 PM
Theyre still protesting

Havent they got any girls to groom

Thanks, you swing me back to normality. Your prejudice counterbalances their views.

Prejudice. We have a recognised problem with Muslim grooming gangs

Get away! Really? Good job the right wing noticed. Fucks sake  :alf: Tell me again who was the only person to blow (see what I did there) the lid off this 

Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 07:44:16 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:41:13 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:34:10 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:25:09 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:59:23 PM
Theyre still protesting

Havent they got any girls to groom

Thanks, you swing me back to normality. Your prejudice counterbalances their views.

Prejudice. We have a recognised problem with Muslim grooming gangs

Get away! Really? Good job the right wing noticed. Fucks sake  :alf: Tell me again who was the only person to blow (see what I did there) the lid off this 

Send money

Brave people exposed it over a decade ago and because of defenders and apologists like you still girls are being abused
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 07:45:38 PM
Fucking nuts. Because of people like me? Fucking seriously nuts
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 07:47:52 PM
You to me

Racist ..... tick


Tommy Robinson supporter ..... tick


That boat sailed along gn time ago ... you need to obfuscate using a fresh strategy. Nuts.
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 07:48:39 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:45:38 PM
Fucking nuts. Because of people like me? Fucking seriously nuts


Please stop defending paedophiles, Bob.
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 07:50:46 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:34:10 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:25:09 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:59:23 PM
Theyre still protesting

Havent they got any girls to groom

Thanks, you swing me back to normality. Your prejudice counterbalances their views.

Prejudice. We have a recognised problem with Muslim grooming gangs

Yes but you made your remark against those protesting,  which is pig ignorant and bigoted, unless you know some of them are convicted groomers?

The school should have been stronger, the protestors should have been told to fuck off.
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 07:52:13 PM
Threatening to behead th3 teacher is pretty bigoted ...

They did it in France
Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 07:52:50 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:48:39 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:45:38 PM
Fucking nuts. Because of people like me? Fucking seriously nuts


Please stop defending paedophiles, Bob.

Deeply sorry
Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 07:54:43 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:52:50 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:48:39 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:45:38 PM
Fucking nuts. Because of people like me? Fucking seriously nuts


Please stop defending paedophiles, Bob.

Deeply sorry

Please communicate the same message to various Labour councils and police forces ... appreciated  :like:
Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 08:02:52 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:52:13 PM
Threatening to behead th3 teacher is pretty bigoted ...

They did it in France

Yeah, should be stamped on hard that shit, unforgivable.  Not sure how what that has to with our casually racist / bigoted remark " havent they got girls to groom"?
Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 08:03:38 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:02:52 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:52:13 PM
Threatening to behead th3 teacher is pretty bigoted ...

They did it in France

Yeah, should be stamped on hard that shit, unforgivable.  Not sure how what that has to with our casually racist / bigoted remark " havent they got girls to groom"?

Nothing. Next!
Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 08:09:18 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:02:52 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:52:13 PM
Threatening to behead th3 teacher is pretty bigoted ...

They did it in France

Yeah, should be stamped on hard that shit, unforgivable.  Not sure how what that has to with our casually racist / bigoted remark " havent they got girls to groom"?

The comment did acchive its goal .... you finally felt comfortable contributing by coming on claiming racist. Thanks.
Reply #62 on: Today at 08:07:56 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:09:18 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:02:52 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:52:13 PM
Threatening to behead th3 teacher is pretty bigoted ...

They did it in France

Yeah, should be stamped on hard that shit, unforgivable.  Not sure how what that has to with our casually racist / bigoted remark " havent they got girls to groom"?

The comment did acchive its goal .... you finally felt comfortable contributing by coming on claiming racist. Thanks.

It very evidently is though, probably just you who needed it pointing out. You are normally a bit more selective with your words to give you wriggle room.
Reply #63 on: Today at 08:48:03 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 08:07:56 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:09:18 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:02:52 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:52:13 PM
Threatening to behead th3 teacher is pretty bigoted ...

They did it in France

Yeah, should be stamped on hard that shit, unforgivable.  Not sure how what that has to with our casually racist / bigoted remark " havent they got girls to groom"?

The comment did acchive its goal .... you finally felt comfortable contributing by coming on claiming racist. Thanks.

It very evidently is though, probably just you who needed it pointing out. You are normally a bit more selective with your words to give you wriggle room.

I have genuine close Muslim friends that I have forged via business all over the world, that covers Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, all Gulf states, Jordan, Turkey, Lebanon and Iran/Bahrain so why the fuck would I genuinely label all Muslims as groomers. That would be as ignorant as saying that we do not have a cultural grooming problem in this country.

Credit to Bob, he at least condemned the protesters but you and others didn't who like to claim far left of centre. Coulby made a point the other day on this and my experiment on this thread proved it. This inability to face an uncomfortable truth about cultural groomers is the reason we still have a problem nearly a decade since Alex Jay concluded this as a factor.

On the issue itself, we have imported cultural problems that are now a burden on our society. Free speech in the classroom should always be case provided it is contextual and relevant while noting these people protesting are ill-educated and in need of reform. Interesting to note there were very few, if any, mothers protesting.
Reply #64 on: Today at 09:56:56 AM
You are talking absolute shite. I clearly did and do condemn the protesters. You said about a general group of muslims, "havent they got girls to groom?" So you are casting aspersions of people being peados because why?
Reply #65 on: Today at 10:20:30 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:56:56 AM
You are talking absolute shite. I clearly did and do condemn the protesters. You said about a general group of muslims, "havent they got girls to groom?" So you are casting aspersions of people being peados because why?
I think any reasonable person could see it was a show of annoyance and a  throwaway comment based on the  ethnicity of the protestors.Like people on here automatically conflate any criticism of Muslim behaviour as racist.
Reply #66 on: Today at 10:25:14 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:56:56 AM
You are talking absolute shite. I clearly did and do condemn the protesters. You said about a general group of muslims, "havent they got girls to groom?" So you are casting aspersions of people being peados because why?

You seem an intelligent person. Your first point on this thread was to criticise me. Point proven.
Reply #67 on: Today at 11:49:00 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 10:20:30 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:56:56 AM
You are talking absolute shite. I clearly did and do condemn the protesters. You said about a general group of muslims, "havent they got girls to groom?" So you are casting aspersions of people being peados because why?
I think any reasonable person could see it was a show of annoyance and a  throwaway comment based on the  ethnicity of the protestors.Like people on here automatically conflate any criticism of Muslim behaviour as racist.


Labelling people peados because of their ethnicity is not throwaway. Its really unpleasant and dangerous racism.
Reply #68 on: Today at 12:21:49 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 11:49:00 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 10:20:30 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:56:56 AM
You are talking absolute shite. I clearly did and do condemn the protesters. You said about a general group of muslims, "havent they got girls to groom?" So you are casting aspersions of people being peados because why?
I think any reasonable person could see it was a show of annoyance and a  throwaway comment based on the  ethnicity of the protestors.Like people on here automatically conflate any criticism of Muslim behaviour as racist.


Labelling people peados because of their ethnicity is not throwaway. Its really unpleasant and dangerous racism.

No it's not, it might be bigotry based on recent events involving Muslim males,but that doesn't make it racist, back to fmttm you go.
Reply #69 on: Today at 12:55:21 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:21:49 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 11:49:00 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 10:20:30 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:56:56 AM
You are talking absolute shite. I clearly did and do condemn the protesters. You said about a general group of muslims, "havent they got girls to groom?" So you are casting aspersions of people being peados because why?
I think any reasonable person could see it was a show of annoyance and a  throwaway comment based on the  ethnicity of the protestors.Like people on here automatically conflate any criticism of Muslim behaviour as racist.


Labelling people peados because of their ethnicity is not throwaway. Its really unpleasant and dangerous racism.

No it's not, it might be bigotry based on recent events involving Muslim males,but that doesn't make it racist, back to fmttm you go.

Ah some people love the "it can't be racist, because muslims aren't a race" but then go on to treat muslims like a race.
Its a tactic the EDL sussed out, if we say muslims instead of "pakis" we can argue we are not being racist. Nobody believes for a minute there are no racial connotations but we can say Willie's remark was unpleasant bigotry rather than racist if you prefer.

It was a shitty thing to say. I'd be surprisedif even you disagreed it wasn't. Most rapists in the UK are white. Would Willie look at a group of white protestors and say "haven't they got women to rape?


Reply #70 on: Today at 01:15:30 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 12:55:21 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:21:49 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 11:49:00 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 10:20:30 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:56:56 AM
You are talking absolute shite. I clearly did and do condemn the protesters. You said about a general group of muslims, "havent they got girls to groom?" So you are casting aspersions of people being peados because why?
I think any reasonable person could see it was a show of annoyance and a  throwaway comment based on the  ethnicity of the protestors.Like people on here automatically conflate any criticism of Muslim behaviour as racist.


Labelling people peados because of their ethnicity is not throwaway. Its really unpleasant and dangerous racism.

No it's not, it might be bigotry based on recent events involving Muslim males,but that doesn't make it racist, back to fmttm you go.

Ah some people love the "it can't be racist, because muslims aren't a race" but then go on to treat muslims like a race.

Its a tactic the EDL sussed out, if we say muslims instead of "pakis" we can argue we are not being racist.




Spot on  :like:
Reply #71 on: Today at 01:19:27 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 12:55:21 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:21:49 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 11:49:00 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 10:20:30 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:56:56 AM
You are talking absolute shite. I clearly did and do condemn the protesters. You said about a general group of muslims, "havent they got girls to groom?" So you are casting aspersions of people being peados because why?
I think any reasonable person could see it was a show of annoyance and a  throwaway comment based on the  ethnicity of the protestors.Like people on here automatically conflate any criticism of Muslim behaviour as racist.


Labelling people peados because of their ethnicity is not throwaway. Its really unpleasant and dangerous racism.

No it's not, it might be bigotry based on recent events involving Muslim males,but that doesn't make it racist, back to fmttm you go.

Ah some people love the "it can't be racist, because muslims aren't a race" but then go on to treat muslims like a race.
Its a tactic the EDL sussed out, if we say muslims instead of "pakis" we can argue we are not being racist. Nobody believes for a minute there are no racial connotations but we can say Willie's remark was unpleasant bigotry rather than racist if you prefer.

It was a shitty thing to say. I'd be surprisedif even you disagreed it wasn't. Most rapists in the UK are white. Would Willie look at a group of white protestors and say "haven't they got women to rape?



If you can't understand why people say things like that you must live in a parallel universe, after what's gone on over the past few years with Muslim males your only concern is  how people respond.  Virtue signalling comes to mind.Are you Jeremy Corbyn.
Reply #72 on: Today at 01:32:11 PM
The original point of my post was to show what a spineless shithouse the headmaster was with his immediate apology and lack of backing for the teacher. Sounds like a good teacher and decent normal bloke doing his job.

A few bits from The Times today.

Profile
A week ago he was an ordinary father of young children who had found a job he loved in the historical market and mill town where he grew up (Charlotte Wace writes).

Now, the teacher at the centre of a storm over images of the Prophet Muhammad that he showed a class faces an increasingly uncertain future. The man is thought to have left the home he shares with his partner and children for his and their protection.

A single woman in her forties, she said that the man and his partner had helped her out with childcare during the pandemic. They are a really nice family and [he] would never want to insult anyone, she said. Our children play together, we meet at birthdays and other occasions.

She said he was very trustworthy and a hands-on dad, recalling seeing him regularly playing outside with his children. The woman said that he enjoyed teaching and questioned why he was being made the sole focus and the only staff member suspended.

Ive worked in a school previously, you dont plan a lesson individually. You plan as a team, she said.

Parents and students have also defended him, with petitions on social media and additional sentiments shared on Facebook. They have described him as a good man and a diligent teacher.
Reply #73 on: Today at 02:02:36 PM
