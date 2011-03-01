Get away! Really? Good job the right wing noticed. Fucks sakeTell me again who was the only person to blow (see what I did there) the lid off thisSend money

Brave people exposed it over a decade ago and because of defenders and apologists like you still girls are being abused

Get away! Really? Good job the right wing noticed. Fucks sakeTell me again who was the only person to blow (see what I did there) the lid off thisSend money

You to me Racist ..... tick Tommy Robinson supporter ..... tick That boat sailed along gn time ago ... you need to obfuscate using a fresh strategy. Nuts.

Yes but you made your remark against those protesting, which is pig ignorant and bigoted, unless you know some of them are convicted groomers?The school should have been stronger, the protestors should have been told to fuck off.

Yeah, should be stamped on hard that shit, unforgivable. Not sure how what that has to with our casually racist / bigoted remark " havent they got girls to groom"?

Yeah, should be stamped on hard that shit, unforgivable. Not sure how what that has to with our casually racist / bigoted remark " havent they got girls to groom"?

Yeah, should be stamped on hard that shit, unforgivable. Not sure how what that has to with our casually racist / bigoted remark " havent they got girls to groom"?

It very evidently is though, probably just you who needed it pointing out. You are normally a bit more selective with your words to give you wriggle room.

Yeah, should be stamped on hard that shit, unforgivable. Not sure how what that has to with our casually racist / bigoted remark " havent they got girls to groom"?