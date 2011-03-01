Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Batley Grammar School
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 07:41:13 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:34:10 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:25:09 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:59:23 PM
Theyre still protesting

Havent they got any girls to groom

Thanks, you swing me back to normality. Your prejudice counterbalances their views.

Prejudice. We have a recognised problem with Muslim grooming gangs

Get away! Really? Good job the right wing noticed. Fucks sake  :alf: Tell me again who was the only person to blow (see what I did there) the lid off this 

Wee_Willie
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 07:44:16 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:41:13 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:34:10 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:25:09 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:59:23 PM
Theyre still protesting

Havent they got any girls to groom

Thanks, you swing me back to normality. Your prejudice counterbalances their views.

Prejudice. We have a recognised problem with Muslim grooming gangs

Get away! Really? Good job the right wing noticed. Fucks sake  :alf: Tell me again who was the only person to blow (see what I did there) the lid off this 

Send money

Brave people exposed it over a decade ago and because of defenders and apologists like you still girls are being abused
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 07:45:38 PM
Fucking nuts. Because of people like me? Fucking seriously nuts
Wee_Willie
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 07:47:52 PM
You to me

Racist ..... tick


Tommy Robinson supporter ..... tick


That boat sailed along gn time ago ... you need to obfuscate using a fresh strategy. Nuts.
El Capitan
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 07:48:39 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:45:38 PM
Fucking nuts. Because of people like me? Fucking seriously nuts


Please stop defending paedophiles, Bob.
MF(c) DOOM
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 07:50:46 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:34:10 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:25:09 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:59:23 PM
Theyre still protesting

Havent they got any girls to groom

Thanks, you swing me back to normality. Your prejudice counterbalances their views.

Prejudice. We have a recognised problem with Muslim grooming gangs

Yes but you made your remark against those protesting,  which is pig ignorant and bigoted, unless you know some of them are convicted groomers?

The school should have been stronger, the protestors should have been told to fuck off.
Wee_Willie
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 07:52:13 PM
Threatening to behead th3 teacher is pretty bigoted ...

They did it in France
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 07:52:50 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:48:39 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:45:38 PM
Fucking nuts. Because of people like me? Fucking seriously nuts


Please stop defending paedophiles, Bob.

Deeply sorry
Wee_Willie
Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 07:54:43 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:52:50 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:48:39 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:45:38 PM
Fucking nuts. Because of people like me? Fucking seriously nuts


Please stop defending paedophiles, Bob.

Deeply sorry

Please communicate the same message to various Labour councils and police forces ... appreciated  :like:
MF(c) DOOM
Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 08:02:52 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:52:13 PM
Threatening to behead th3 teacher is pretty bigoted ...

They did it in France

Yeah, should be stamped on hard that shit, unforgivable.  Not sure how what that has to with our casually racist / bigoted remark " havent they got girls to groom"?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 08:03:38 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:02:52 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:52:13 PM
Threatening to behead th3 teacher is pretty bigoted ...

They did it in France

Yeah, should be stamped on hard that shit, unforgivable.  Not sure how what that has to with our casually racist / bigoted remark " havent they got girls to groom"?

Nothing. Next!
Wee_Willie
Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 08:09:18 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:02:52 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:52:13 PM
Threatening to behead th3 teacher is pretty bigoted ...

They did it in France

Yeah, should be stamped on hard that shit, unforgivable.  Not sure how what that has to with our casually racist / bigoted remark " havent they got girls to groom"?

The comment did acchive its goal .... you finally felt comfortable contributing by coming on claiming racist. Thanks.
MF(c) DOOM
Reply #62 on: Today at 08:07:56 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:09:18 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:02:52 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:52:13 PM
Threatening to behead th3 teacher is pretty bigoted ...

They did it in France

Yeah, should be stamped on hard that shit, unforgivable.  Not sure how what that has to with our casually racist / bigoted remark " havent they got girls to groom"?

The comment did acchive its goal .... you finally felt comfortable contributing by coming on claiming racist. Thanks.

It very evidently is though, probably just you who needed it pointing out. You are normally a bit more selective with your words to give you wriggle room.
Wee_Willie
Reply #63 on: Today at 08:48:03 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 08:07:56 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:09:18 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:02:52 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:52:13 PM
Threatening to behead th3 teacher is pretty bigoted ...

They did it in France

Yeah, should be stamped on hard that shit, unforgivable.  Not sure how what that has to with our casually racist / bigoted remark " havent they got girls to groom"?

The comment did acchive its goal .... you finally felt comfortable contributing by coming on claiming racist. Thanks.

It very evidently is though, probably just you who needed it pointing out. You are normally a bit more selective with your words to give you wriggle room.

I have genuine close Muslim friends that I have forged via business all over the world, that covers Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, all Gulf states, Jordan, Turkey, Lebanon and Iran/Bahrain so why the fuck would I genuinely label all Muslims as groomers. That would be as ignorant as saying that we do not have a cultural grooming problem in this country.

Credit to Bob, he at least condemned the protesters but you and others didn't who like to claim far left of centre. Coulby made a point the other day on this and my experiment on this thread proved it. This inability to face an uncomfortable truth about cultural groomers is the reason we still have a problem nearly a decade since Alex Jay concluded this as a factor.

On the issue itself, we have imported cultural problems that are now a burden on our society. Free speech in the classroom should always be case provided it is contextual and relevant while noting these people protesting are ill-educated and in need of reform. Interesting to note there were very few, if any, mothers protesting.
