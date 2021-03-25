|
El Capitan
Social divisions?
I wonder if theres an Asian equivalent of cardigan coulby who hates all whitefaces because of Jimmy
Dont make sense that, saville was a predator, not a large group of religiously entitled males who systematically drugged and gang raped thousands of underage white girls all over the country for two decades. But in your twisted head its the same. Rape gang enablers like you have no concern for the victims. See Naz Shah.
How many alter boys did catholic priests bugger?? Abusing their power and trust as religious leaders to systematically abuse children in their own congregation.
Wheres your relentless ranting about them? Maybe Ive missed it.
Maybe its because the name Paddy ODoyle doesnt offend you as much as Mohammed Ashad
Jimmy Cooper
Social divisions?
Why the relentless defending. Are you going to send another guilty pm telling me its just a bit of fun. How do you feel a out honour killings and the suppression and subjugation of women in Islam. Are you putting that down to cultural differences, youre a moral coward and a hypocrite, no more to be said.
El Capitan
Social divisions?
And you talk about deflecting
Youre a different bloke since you came back from your flounce coulbs. Not sure this place is good for your mental health.
Nothing guilty about the PM I sent you, since you have brought it up. I passed on my condolences for your loss. The sort of thing I prefer to do in private.
Jimmy Cooper
Social divisions?
Is it just the glib mocking You do in public?
Theres nothing you can. say to people like you Youre so hidebound in your own moral certainties you cant see whats in front of you. your own failings are not my concern,
Jimmy Cooper
Racist.
Meanwhile over the road posters are being cleansed for calling gypo's thieves. There's a few on here who belong over there.
There's not a single poster on this thread who have backed the idiots in Batley.
Well there's one who has attacked people posting on here as racists,but who has said nothing about the nature of the protests, is that tacit approval?.if it was the EDL he'd be leading the charge.
Chief wind up officer of the board
Living rent free in cardigans head
Recycling quote now, you're a non entity not a wind up merchant, I see your pictures has been posted on the other board, but you'd know that as you go lurking there, (according to you). Thought you might have gone to Batley to support the brothers.
