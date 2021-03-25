Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Batley Grammar School
Itchy_ring
« on: Yesterday at 03:25:47 PM »
An apology from the head teacher



And what is this terrible crime that the teacher has committed that has seen furious parents protesting outside the gates guarded by several of west yorkshires finest and the teacher in question suspended??

They showed an image of the prophet.  I remember thinking as a kid what a bunch of idiots the christians were protesting outside the cinema on Linthorpe Rd because Life of Brian was offensive 45 years later we still have idiots and laws that support their intolerance  lost
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:34:45 PM »
I would support scrapping the teaching of any religion whatsoever in schools. I think every subject other than RE is a matter of fact.

The French system of complete independence from religion is cracking. Wear what clothes and jewellery you like outside of government buildings but no crucifixes or I love ISIS hats in those places

Mind, it sounds like the teacher has form and it wasn't just a 'picture' of Mohammed - we'll see.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:40:37 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 03:34:45 PM
I would support scrapping the teaching of any religion whatsoever in schools. I think every subject other than RE is a matter of fact.

The French system of complete independence from religion is cracking. Wear what clothes and jewellery you like outside of government buildings but no crucifixes or I love ISIS hats in those places

Mind, it sounds like the teacher has form and it wasn't just a 'picture' of Mohammed - we'll see.

Agree with this but doesn't go far enough, religion is a choice and should have no protection other than the right to practice
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:55:41 PM »
Religion is the opiate of the masses.

It's all bollocks designed to give people false hope and to control them.

It's done far more harm than good.

Religion can fuck right off.

 oleary
Minge
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:24:56 PM »
Amen to that brother  :pope2:
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:49:49 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 03:34:45 PM
I would support scrapping the teaching of any religion whatsoever in schools. I think every subject other than RE is a matter of fact.

The French system of complete independence from religion is cracking. Wear what clothes and jewellery you like outside of government buildings but no crucifixes or I love ISIS hats in those places

Mind, it sounds like the teacher has form and it wasn't just a 'picture' of Mohammed - we'll see.
Bigot/ racist/ * Reported .😠
(*Delete were appropriate.)
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:13:39 PM »
They should stop being so fucking precious  souey
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:28:31 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 07:13:39 PM
They should stop being so fucking precious  souey
Its culturally embedded, you will see islamifacation rather than decline.👩🏿👩🏿
Racist trope I shall report myself.👀
T_Bone
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:37:07 PM »
Seen the cranks protesting outside the school  lost

If I'd of been the head teacher I'd of just come out and told them all to fuck off  :lenin:
Robbso
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:07:34 PM »
 lost

Tez
Itchy_ring
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:16:02 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:28:31 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 07:13:39 PM
They should stop being so fucking precious  souey
Its culturally embedded, you will see islamifacation rather than decline.👩🏿👩🏿
Racist trope I shall report myself.👀

The fanatical religiousness is indoctrination more than cultural, been spreading more and more since the Saudis got rich and started funding all the schools, teachers, Imans etc, on the basis that they teach their particularly backward version Islam.  

Is a bit of a losing battle at the moment as theres no political will to change things, if anything our governments are going the way of even more encouragement of it
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:16:15 PM »
Which grammar school did you go to, T Bone?  
kippers
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:06:49 PM »
If only only they gave the same amount of time for the young lasses raped by those monster in their ranks.
El Capitan
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:26:20 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:06:49 PM
If only only they gave the same amount of time for the young lasses raped by those monster in their ranks.


Well I feel bad for not castigating Jimmy Saville enough now
kippers
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:31:47 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:26:20 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:06:49 PM
If only only they gave the same amount of time for the young lasses raped by those monster in their ranks.


Well I feel bad for not castigating Jimmy Saville enough now

Aye your right, but then again Im not getting worked up by imwhoshouldnotbeseen.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:42:59 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:26:20 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:06:49 PM
If only only they gave the same amount of time for the young lasses raped by those monster in their ranks.


Well I feel bad for not castigating Jimmy Saville enough now
Not  the  same thing but you keep deflecting. Jimmy savilles behaviour isnt going to create social divisions caused by cultural differences.
El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:49:34 PM »
Social divisions?


I wonder if theres an Asian equivalent of cardigan coulby who hates all whitefaces because of Jimmy
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:00:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:49:34 PM
Social divisions?


I wonder if theres an Asian equivalent of cardigan coulby who hates all whitefaces because of Jimmy
Dont make sense that, saville was a predator, not a large group of religiously entitled males who systematically drugged and gang raped  thousands of underage white girls all over the country for two decades. But in your twisted head its the same. Rape gang enablers like you have no concern for the victims. See  Naz Shah.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:02:34 PM »
Jimmy Saville was one of many BBC paedos

Pakistani grooming gangs is a different social problem that needs addressing. The BBC problem hopefully is now history
El Capitan
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:05:50 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:00:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:49:34 PM
Social divisions?


I wonder if theres an Asian equivalent of cardigan coulby who hates all whitefaces because of Jimmy
Dont make sense that, saville was a predator, not a large group of religiously entitled males who systematically drugged and gang raped  thousands of underage white girls all over the country for two decades. But in your twisted head its the same. Rape gang enablers like you have no concern for the victims. See  Naz Shah.


How many alter boys did catholic priests bugger?? Abusing their power and trust as religious leaders to systematically abuse children in their own congregation.

Wheres your relentless ranting about them? Maybe Ive missed it.



Maybe its because the name Paddy ODoyle doesnt offend you as much as Mohammed Ashad
Wee_Willie
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:09:22 PM »
Media did not brush the abuse in the churches under the carpet like they do with PGG's
El Capitan
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:12:06 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:09:22 PM
Media did not brush the abuse in the churches under the carpet like they do with PGG's



Errrrr, they fucking did. For decades and decades.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:14:59 PM »
Church did, not the media
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:21:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:05:50 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:00:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:49:34 PM
Social divisions?


I wonder if theres an Asian equivalent of cardigan coulby who hates all whitefaces because of Jimmy
Dont make sense that, saville was a predator, not a large group of religiously entitled males who systematically drugged and gang raped  thousands of underage white girls all over the country for two decades. But in your twisted head its the same. Rape gang enablers like you have no concern for the victims. See  Naz Shah.


How many alter boys did catholic priests bugger?? Abusing their power and trust as religious leaders to systematically abuse children in their own congregation.

Wheres your relentless ranting about them? Maybe Ive missed it.



Maybe its because the name Paddy ODoyle doesnt offend you as much as Mohammed Ashad

Why the relentless defending. Are you going to send another guilty pm telling me its just a bit of fun. How do you feel a out honour killings and the suppression and subjugation of women in Islam. Are you putting that down to cultural differences, youre a moral coward and a hypocrite, no more to be said.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:21:54 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:14:59 PM
Church did, not the media

Sure plenty in the media knew and turned a blind eye, plenty of school kid in the 70s and 80s knew there was wronguns in churches, scouts, care homes, borstals. Remember it was a regular joke at our school
El Capitan
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:27:27 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:21:50 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:05:50 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:00:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:49:34 PM
Social divisions?


I wonder if theres an Asian equivalent of cardigan coulby who hates all whitefaces because of Jimmy
Dont make sense that, saville was a predator, not a large group of religiously entitled males who systematically drugged and gang raped  thousands of underage white girls all over the country for two decades. But in your twisted head its the same. Rape gang enablers like you have no concern for the victims. See  Naz Shah.


How many alter boys did catholic priests bugger?? Abusing their power and trust as religious leaders to systematically abuse children in their own congregation.

Wheres your relentless ranting about them? Maybe Ive missed it.



Maybe its because the name Paddy ODoyle doesnt offend you as much as Mohammed Ashad

Why the relentless defending. Are you going to send another guilty pm telling me its just a bit of fun. How do you feel a out honour killings and the suppression and subjugation of women in Islam. Are you putting that down to cultural differences, youre a moral coward and a hypocrite, no more to be said.


And you talk about deflecting  lost


Youre a different bloke since you came back from your flounce coulbs. Not sure this place is good for your mental health.



Nothing guilty about the PM I sent you, since you have brought it up. I passed on my condolences for your loss. The sort of thing I prefer to do in private.



T_Bone
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:32:54 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:16:15 PM
Which grammar school did you go to, T Bone?  

Same one as you lad 

You'll want to forget that though seen as how I bullied you every day 
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:39:05 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:27:27 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:21:50 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:05:50 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:00:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:49:34 PM
Social divisions?


I wonder if theres an Asian equivalent of cardigan coulby who hates all whitefaces because of Jimmy
Dont make sense that, saville was a predator, not a large group of religiously entitled males who systematically drugged and gang raped  thousands of underage white girls all over the country for two decades. But in your twisted head its the same. Rape gang enablers like you have no concern for the victims. See  Naz Shah.


How many alter boys did catholic priests bugger?? Abusing their power and trust as religious leaders to systematically abuse children in their own congregation.

Wheres your relentless ranting about them? Maybe Ive missed it.



Maybe its because the name Paddy ODoyle doesnt offend you as much as Mohammed Ashad

Why the relentless defending. Are you going to send another guilty pm telling me its just a bit of fun. How do you feel a out honour killings and the suppression and subjugation of women in Islam. Are you putting that down to cultural differences, youre a moral coward and a hypocrite, no more to be said.


And you talk about deflecting  lost


Youre a different bloke since you came back from your flounce coulbs. Not sure this place is good for your mental health.



Nothing guilty about the PM I sent you, since you have brought it up. I passed on my condolences for your loss. The sort of thing I prefer to do in private.




Is it just the glib mocking You do in public?
Theres nothing you can. say to people like you Youre so hidebound  in your own moral certainties you cant see whats in front of you.  your own failings are not my concern,
El Capitan
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:46:52 PM »
Oh dear.  Looks like the remainder of that bottle of bud from NYE 2019 has been polished off  lost
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:06:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:46:52 PM
Oh dear.  Looks like the remainder of that bottle of bud from NYE 2019 has been polished off  lost

and that wanker remark sums you Up, what next chomp ,chomp , smiley face.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:40:16 AM »
A lot of whataboutery

Point is these misogynistic cunts are out of control as no laws have been broken.

Don't like the laws? Then fuck off.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:26:47 AM »
And Labour wonder why they are fucked:

Gavin Williamson

It is never acceptable to threaten or intimidate teachers."

We encourage dialogue between parents and schools when issues emerge. However, the nature of protest we have seen, including issuing threats and in violation of coronavirus restrictions are completely unacceptable and must be brought to an end.

Tracy Brabin the local Labour MP

The upset and offence this has caused is understandable but it was also predictable. I am pleased that the school has recognised it was inappropriate and apologised for the offence caused.

Not a word about the teacher who works in one of the schools in her area being threatened and nothing about mob rule etc
hep21
« Reply #32 on: Today at 11:36:50 AM »
These people never heard of Freedom of Speech. If not, there in the wrong country and can scatter!!

They think we still live in the dark ages where religious rules are actually implemented in Society, and the government should be telling them all that!!
John Theone
« Reply #33 on: Today at 11:51:05 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:26:47 AM
And Labour wonder why they are fucked:

Gavin Williamson

It is never acceptable to threaten or intimidate teachers."

We encourage dialogue between parents and schools when issues emerge. However, the nature of protest we have seen, including issuing threats and in violation of coronavirus restrictions are completely unacceptable and must be brought to an end.

Tracy Brabin the local Labour MP

The upset and offence this has caused is understandable but it was also predictable. I am pleased that the school has recognised it was inappropriate and apologised for the offence caused.

Not a word about the teacher who works in one of the schools in her area being threatened and nothing about mob rule etc



Dear Tracy - the upset and offence the relentless rape and abuse of white girls by groups of male Pakistanis in Rochdale, Rotherham, Newcastle, Bradford etc etc is also understandable and yet it is rarely if ever mentioned.

 
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #34 on: Today at 01:00:39 PM »
Cultural enrichment, innit. I'm off to draw cartoons.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #35 on: Today at 01:14:18 PM »
The Charlie hebdo picture of the queen kneeling on Megan markles neck was reproduced in the independent, the mail, express, evening standard, the Sunday times,daily mirror and the Pakistani independent newspapers. No mob rule threatening people in this country as a result. We are being intimidated and held to ransom by a small percentage of the population who demand exceptions for their religion and culture. How many of them came out and showed solidarity and remote for the terrorist bombings and the rape gangs that bring their "communities" into disrepute..
Feel free to call me a racist if you are outraged at my post, that's normally how it works.
