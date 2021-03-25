Itchy_ring

Batley Grammar School « on: Today at 03:25:47 PM »







And what is this terrible crime that the teacher has committed that has seen furious parents protesting outside the gates guarded by several of west yorkshires finest and the teacher in question suspended??



They showed an image of the prophet. I remember thinking as a kid what a bunch of idiots the christians were protesting outside the cinema on Linthorpe Rd because Life of Brian was offensive 45 years later we still have idiots and laws that support their intolerance An apology from the head teacherAnd what is this terrible crime that the teacher has committed that has seen furious parents protesting outside the gates guarded by several of west yorkshires finest and the teacher in question suspended??They showed an image of the prophet. I remember thinking as a kid what a bunch of idiots the christians were protesting outside the cinema on Linthorpe Rd because Life of Brian was offensive 45 years later we still have idiots and laws that support their intolerance

Posts: 16 536 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:34:45 PM » I would support scrapping the teaching of any religion whatsoever in schools. I think every subject other than RE is a matter of fact.



The French system of complete independence from religion is cracking. Wear what clothes and jewellery you like outside of government buildings but no crucifixes or I love ISIS hats in those places



Mind, it sounds like the teacher has form and it wasn't just a 'picture' of Mohammed - we'll see.

Posts: 2 614 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:40:37 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:34:45 PM I would support scrapping the teaching of any religion whatsoever in schools. I think every subject other than RE is a matter of fact.



The French system of complete independence from religion is cracking. Wear what clothes and jewellery you like outside of government buildings but no crucifixes or I love ISIS hats in those places



Mind, it sounds like the teacher has form and it wasn't just a 'picture' of Mohammed - we'll see.



Agree with this but doesn't go far enough, religion is a choice and should have no protection other than the right to practice Agree with this but doesn't go far enough, religion is a choice and should have no protection other than the right to practice

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:55:41 PM »



It's all bollocks designed to give people false hope and to control them.



It's done far more harm than good.



Religion can fuck right off.







Religion is the opiate of the masses.It's all bollocks designed to give people false hope and to control them.It's done far more harm than good.Religion can fuck right off.

Posts: 24 925The ace face. Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:49:49 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:34:45 PM I would support scrapping the teaching of any religion whatsoever in schools. I think every subject other than RE is a matter of fact.



The French system of complete independence from religion is cracking. Wear what clothes and jewellery you like outside of government buildings but no crucifixes or I love ISIS hats in those places



Mind, it sounds like the teacher has form and it wasn't just a 'picture' of Mohammed - we'll see.

Bigot/ racist/ * Reported .😠

Bigot/ racist/ * Reported .😠

(*Delete were appropriate.) Bigot/ racist/ * Reported .😠(*Delete were appropriate.)

Robbso

Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:13:39 PM » They should stop being so fucking precious

Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:28:31 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:13:39 PM

They should stop being so fucking precious

They should stop being so fucking precious

Racist trope I shall report myself.👀 Its culturally embedded, you will see islamifacation rather than decline.👩🏿👩🏿Racist trope I shall report myself.👀

T_Bone

Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:37:07 PM »



If I'd of been the head teacher I'd of just come out and told them all to fuck off



Seen the cranks protesting outside the schoolIf I'd of been the head teacher I'd of just come out and told them all to fuck off « Last Edit: Today at 07:47:29 PM by T_Bone »

Posts: 2 614 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #10 on: Today at 08:16:02 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 07:28:31 PM Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:13:39 PM

They should stop being so fucking precious

Racist trope I shall report myself.👀

Its culturally embedded, you will see islamifacation rather than decline.👩🏿👩🏿Racist trope I shall report myself.👀

The fanatical religiousness is indoctrination more than cultural, been spreading more and more since the Saudis got rich and started funding all the schools, teachers, Imans etc, on the basis that they teach their particularly backward version Islam.



Is a bit of a losing battle at the moment as theres no political will to change things, if anything our governments are going the way of even more encouragement of it



The fanatical religiousness is indoctrination more than cultural, been spreading more and more since the Saudis got rich and started funding all the schools, teachers, Imans etc, on the basis that they teach their particularly backward version Islam.Is a bit of a losing battle at the moment as theres no political will to change things, if anything our governments are going the way of even more encouragement of it

El Capitan

Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #11 on: Today at 08:16:15 PM » Which grammar school did you go to, T Bone?

kippers

Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:06:49 PM » If only only they gave the same amount of time for the young lasses raped by those monster in their ranks.

Posts: 45 058 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #16 on: Today at 09:49:34 PM » Social divisions?





I wonder if theres an Asian equivalent of cardigan coulby who hates all whitefaces because of Jimmy Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #17 on: Today at 10:00:10 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:49:34 PM Social divisions?





I wonder if theres an Asian equivalent of cardigan coulby who hates all whitefaces because of Jimmy





I wonder if theres an Asian equivalent of cardigan coulby who hates all whitefaces because of Jimmy

Dont make sense that, saville was a predator, not a large group of religiously entitled males who systematically drugged and gang raped thousands of underage white girls all over the country for two decades. But in your twisted head its the same. Rape gang enablers like you have no concern for the victims. See Naz Shah. Dont make sense that, saville was a predator, not a large group of religiously entitled males who systematically drugged and gang raped thousands of underage white girls all over the country for two decades. But in your twisted head its the same. Rape gang enablers like you have no concern for the victims. See Naz Shah.

Posts: 9 611 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #18 on: Today at 10:02:34 PM » Jimmy Saville was one of many BBC paedos



Pakistani grooming gangs is a different social problem that needs addressing. The BBC problem hopefully is now history



Logged

Posts: 45 058 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #19 on: Today at 10:05:50 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 10:00:10 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:49:34 PM Social divisions?





I wonder if theres an Asian equivalent of cardigan coulby who hates all whitefaces because of Jimmy

Dont make sense that, saville was a predator, not a large group of religiously entitled males who systematically drugged and gang raped thousands of underage white girls all over the country for two decades. But in your twisted head its the same. Rape gang enablers like you have no concern for the victims. See Naz Shah.

Dont make sense that, saville was a predator, not a large group of religiously entitled males who systematically drugged and gang raped thousands of underage white girls all over the country for two decades. But in your twisted head its the same. Rape gang enablers like you have no concern for the victims. See Naz Shah.



How many alter boys did catholic priests bugger?? Abusing their power and trust as religious leaders to systematically abuse children in their own congregation.



Wheres your relentless ranting about them? Maybe Ive missed it.







How many alter boys did catholic priests bugger?? Abusing their power and trust as religious leaders to systematically abuse children in their own congregation.Wheres your relentless ranting about them? Maybe Ive missed it.Maybe its because the name Paddy ODoyle doesnt offend you as much as Mohammed Ashad

Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #20 on: Today at 10:09:22 PM » Media did not brush the abuse in the churches under the carpet like they do with PGG's

Logged

Posts: 24 925The ace face. Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #23 on: Today at 10:21:50 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:05:50 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 10:00:10 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:49:34 PM Social divisions?





I wonder if theres an Asian equivalent of cardigan coulby who hates all whitefaces because of Jimmy

Dont make sense that, saville was a predator, not a large group of religiously entitled males who systematically drugged and gang raped thousands of underage white girls all over the country for two decades. But in your twisted head its the same. Rape gang enablers like you have no concern for the victims. See Naz Shah.

Dont make sense that, saville was a predator, not a large group of religiously entitled males who systematically drugged and gang raped thousands of underage white girls all over the country for two decades. But in your twisted head its the same. Rape gang enablers like you have no concern for the victims. See Naz Shah.



How many alter boys did catholic priests bugger?? Abusing their power and trust as religious leaders to systematically abuse children in their own congregation.



Wheres your relentless ranting about them? Maybe Ive missed it.







Maybe its because the name Paddy ODoyle doesnt offend you as much as Mohammed Ashad

How many alter boys did catholic priests bugger?? Abusing their power and trust as religious leaders to systematically abuse children in their own congregation.Wheres your relentless ranting about them? Maybe Ive missed it.Maybe its because the name Paddy ODoyle doesnt offend you as much as Mohammed Ashad

Why the relentless defending. Are you going to send another guilty pm telling me its just a bit of fun. How do you feel a out honour killings and the suppression and subjugation of women in Islam. Are you putting that down to cultural differences, youre a moral coward and a hypocrite, no more to be said. Why the relentless defending. Are you going to send another guilty pm telling me its just a bit of fun. How do you feel a out honour killings and the suppression and subjugation of women in Islam. Are you putting that down to cultural differences, youre a moral coward and a hypocrite, no more to be said.

Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #24 on: Today at 10:21:54 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:14:59 PM Church did, not the media



Sure plenty in the media knew and turned a blind eye, plenty of school kid in the 70s and 80s knew there was wronguns in churches, scouts, care homes, borstals. Remember it was a regular joke at our school Sure plenty in the media knew and turned a blind eye, plenty of school kid in the 70s and 80s knew there was wronguns in churches, scouts, care homes, borstals. Remember it was a regular joke at our school

Posts: 45 058 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #25 on: Today at 10:27:27 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 10:21:50 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:05:50 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 10:00:10 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:49:34 PM Social divisions?





I wonder if theres an Asian equivalent of cardigan coulby who hates all whitefaces because of Jimmy

Dont make sense that, saville was a predator, not a large group of religiously entitled males who systematically drugged and gang raped thousands of underage white girls all over the country for two decades. But in your twisted head its the same. Rape gang enablers like you have no concern for the victims. See Naz Shah.

Dont make sense that, saville was a predator, not a large group of religiously entitled males who systematically drugged and gang raped thousands of underage white girls all over the country for two decades. But in your twisted head its the same. Rape gang enablers like you have no concern for the victims. See Naz Shah.



How many alter boys did catholic priests bugger?? Abusing their power and trust as religious leaders to systematically abuse children in their own congregation.



Wheres your relentless ranting about them? Maybe Ive missed it.







Maybe its because the name Paddy ODoyle doesnt offend you as much as Mohammed Ashad

How many alter boys did catholic priests bugger?? Abusing their power and trust as religious leaders to systematically abuse children in their own congregation.Wheres your relentless ranting about them? Maybe Ive missed it.Maybe its because the name Paddy ODoyle doesnt offend you as much as Mohammed Ashad

Why the relentless defending. Are you going to send another guilty pm telling me its just a bit of fun. How do you feel a out honour killings and the suppression and subjugation of women in Islam. Are you putting that down to cultural differences, youre a moral coward and a hypocrite, no more to be said.

Why the relentless defending. Are you going to send another guilty pm telling me its just a bit of fun. How do you feel a out honour killings and the suppression and subjugation of women in Islam. Are you putting that down to cultural differences, youre a moral coward and a hypocrite, no more to be said.



And you talk about deflecting





Youre a different bloke since you came back from your flounce coulbs. Not sure this place is good for your mental health.







Nothing guilty about the PM I sent you, since you have brought it up. I passed on my condolences for your loss. The sort of thing I prefer to do in private.







And you talk about deflectingYoure a different bloke since you came back from your flounce coulbs. Not sure this place is good for your mental health.Nothing guilty about the PM I sent you, since you have brought it up. I passed on my condolences for your loss. The sort of thing I prefer to do in private.

Re:





I wonder if theres an Asian equivalent of cardigan coulby who hates all whitefaces because of Jimmy

Dont make sense that, saville was a predator, not a large group of religiously entitled males who systematically drugged and gang raped thousands of underage white girls all over the country for two decades. But in your twisted head its the same. Rape gang enablers like you have no concern for the victims. See Naz Shah.

Dont make sense that, saville was a predator, not a large group of religiously entitled males who systematically drugged and gang raped thousands of underage white girls all over the country for two decades. But in your twisted head its the same. Rape gang enablers like you have no concern for the victims. See Naz Shah.



How many alter boys did catholic priests bugger?? Abusing their power and trust as religious leaders to systematically abuse children in their own congregation.



Wheres your relentless ranting about them? Maybe Ive missed it.







Maybe its because the name Paddy ODoyle doesnt offend you as much as Mohammed Ashad

How many alter boys did catholic priests bugger?? Abusing their power and trust as religious leaders to systematically abuse children in their own congregation.Wheres your relentless ranting about them? Maybe Ive missed it.Maybe its because the name Paddy ODoyle doesnt offend you as much as Mohammed Ashad

Why the relentless defending. Are you going to send another guilty pm telling me its just a bit of fun. How do you feel a out honour killings and the suppression and subjugation of women in Islam. Are you putting that down to cultural differences, youre a moral coward and a hypocrite, no more to be said.

Why the relentless defending. Are you going to send another guilty pm telling me its just a bit of fun. How do you feel a out honour killings and the suppression and subjugation of women in Islam. Are you putting that down to cultural differences, youre a moral coward and a hypocrite, no more to be said.



And you talk about deflecting





Youre a different bloke since you came back from your flounce coulbs. Not sure this place is good for your mental health.







Nothing guilty about the PM I sent you, since you have brought it up. I passed on my condolences for your loss. The sort of thing I prefer to do in private.









And you talk about deflectingYoure a different bloke since you came back from your flounce coulbs. Not sure this place is good for your mental health.Nothing guilty about the PM I sent you, since you have brought it up. I passed on my condolences for your loss. The sort of thing I prefer to do in private.

Theres nothing you can. say to people like you Youre so hidebound in your own moral certainties you cant see whats in front of you. your own failings are not my concern, Is it just the glib mocking You do in public?Theres nothing you can. say to people like you Youre so hidebound in your own moral certainties you cant see whats in front of you. your own failings are not my concern, Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "