Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 610





Posts: 2 610 Batley Grammar School « on: Today at 03:25:47 PM »







And what is this terrible crime that the teacher has committed that has seen furious parents protesting outside the gates guarded by several of west yorkshires finest and the teacher in question suspended??



They showed an image of the prophet. I remember thinking as a kid what a bunch of idiots the christians were protesting outside the cinema on Linthorpe Rd because Life of Brian was offensive 45 years later we still have idiots and laws that support their intolerance An apology from the head teacherAnd what is this terrible crime that the teacher has committed that has seen furious parents protesting outside the gates guarded by several of west yorkshires finest and the teacher in question suspended??They showed an image of the prophet. I remember thinking as a kid what a bunch of idiots the christians were protesting outside the cinema on Linthorpe Rd because Life of Brian was offensive 45 years later we still have idiots and laws that support their intolerance Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 16 535







Posts: 16 535 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:34:45 PM » I would support scrapping the teaching of any religion whatsoever in schools. I think every subject other than RE is a matter of fact.



The French system of complete independence from religion is cracking. Wear what clothes and jewellery you like outside of government buildings but no crucifixes or I love ISIS hats in those places



Mind, it sounds like the teacher has form and it wasn't just a 'picture' of Mohammed - we'll see. Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 610





Posts: 2 610 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:40:37 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:34:45 PM I would support scrapping the teaching of any religion whatsoever in schools. I think every subject other than RE is a matter of fact.



The French system of complete independence from religion is cracking. Wear what clothes and jewellery you like outside of government buildings but no crucifixes or I love ISIS hats in those places



Mind, it sounds like the teacher has form and it wasn't just a 'picture' of Mohammed - we'll see.



Agree with this but doesn't go far enough, religion is a choice and should have no protection other than the right to practice Agree with this but doesn't go far enough, religion is a choice and should have no protection other than the right to practice Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 857







Posts: 15 857 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:55:41 PM »



It's all bollocks designed to give people false hope and to control them.



It's done far more harm than good.



Religion can fuck right off.







Religion is the opiate of the masses.It's all bollocks designed to give people false hope and to control them.It's done far more harm than good.Religion can fuck right off. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 921





The ace face.





Posts: 24 921The ace face. Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:49:49 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:34:45 PM I would support scrapping the teaching of any religion whatsoever in schools. I think every subject other than RE is a matter of fact.



The French system of complete independence from religion is cracking. Wear what clothes and jewellery you like outside of government buildings but no crucifixes or I love ISIS hats in those places



Mind, it sounds like the teacher has form and it wasn't just a 'picture' of Mohammed - we'll see.

Bigot/ racist/ * Reported .😠

(*Delete were appropriate.) Bigot/ racist/ * Reported .😠(*Delete were appropriate.) Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 727





Posts: 14 727 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:13:39 PM » They should stop being so fucking precious Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 921





The ace face.





Posts: 24 921The ace face. Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:28:31 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:13:39 PM

They should stop being so fucking precious

Racist trope I shall report myself.👀 Its culturally embedded, you will see islamifacation rather than decline.👩🏿👩🏿Racist trope I shall report myself.👀 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "