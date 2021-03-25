Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 25, 2021, 07:45:30 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Batley Grammar School  (Read 172 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 610


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:25:47 PM »
An apology from the head teacher



And what is this terrible crime that the teacher has committed that has seen furious parents protesting outside the gates guarded by several of west yorkshires finest and the teacher in question suspended??

They showed an image of the prophet.  I remember thinking as a kid what a bunch of idiots the christians were protesting outside the cinema on Linthorpe Rd because Life of Brian was offensive 45 years later we still have idiots and laws that support their intolerance  lost
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 535



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:34:45 PM »
I would support scrapping the teaching of any religion whatsoever in schools. I think every subject other than RE is a matter of fact.

The French system of complete independence from religion is cracking. Wear what clothes and jewellery you like outside of government buildings but no crucifixes or I love ISIS hats in those places

Mind, it sounds like the teacher has form and it wasn't just a 'picture' of Mohammed - we'll see.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 610


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:40:37 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:34:45 PM
I would support scrapping the teaching of any religion whatsoever in schools. I think every subject other than RE is a matter of fact.

The French system of complete independence from religion is cracking. Wear what clothes and jewellery you like outside of government buildings but no crucifixes or I love ISIS hats in those places

Mind, it sounds like the teacher has form and it wasn't just a 'picture' of Mohammed - we'll see.

Agree with this but doesn't go far enough, religion is a choice and should have no protection other than the right to practice
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 857



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:55:41 PM »
Religion is the opiate of the masses.

It's all bollocks designed to give people false hope and to control them.

It's done far more harm than good.

Religion can fuck right off.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 526

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:24:56 PM »
Amen to that brother  :pope2:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 921


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:49:49 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:34:45 PM
I would support scrapping the teaching of any religion whatsoever in schools. I think every subject other than RE is a matter of fact.

The French system of complete independence from religion is cracking. Wear what clothes and jewellery you like outside of government buildings but no crucifixes or I love ISIS hats in those places

Mind, it sounds like the teacher has form and it wasn't just a 'picture' of Mohammed - we'll see.
Bigot/ racist/ * Reported .😠
(*Delete were appropriate.)
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 727


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:13:39 PM »
They should stop being so fucking precious  souey
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 921


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:28:31 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:13:39 PM
They should stop being so fucking precious  souey
Its culturally embedded, you will see islamifacation rather than decline.👩🏿👩🏿
Racist trope I shall report myself.👀
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 148


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:37:07 PM »
Seen the cranks protesting outside the school  lost

If I'd of been the head teacher I'd of just come out and told them all to fuck off  :lenin:

Tell them all the school girls had gone home and that would of soon shifted them  
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 