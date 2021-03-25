An apology from the head teacher
And what is this terrible crime that the teacher has committed that has seen furious parents protesting outside the gates guarded by several of west yorkshires finest and the teacher in question suspended??
They showed an image of the prophet. I remember thinking as a kid what a bunch of idiots the christians were protesting outside the cinema on Linthorpe Rd because Life of Brian was offensive 45 years later we still have idiots and laws that support their intolerance