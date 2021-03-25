Itchy_ring

And what is this terrible crime that the teacher has committed that has seen furious parents protesting outside the gates guarded by several of west yorkshires finest and the teacher in question suspended??



They showed an image of the prophet. I remember thinking as a kid what a bunch of idiots the christians were protesting outside the cinema on Linthorpe Rd because Life of Brian was offensive 45 years later we still have idiots and laws that support their intolerance An apology from the head teacherAnd what is this terrible crime that the teacher has committed that has seen furious parents protesting outside the gates guarded by several of west yorkshires finest and the teacher in question suspended??They showed an image of the prophet. I remember thinking as a kid what a bunch of idiots the christians were protesting outside the cinema on Linthorpe Rd because Life of Brian was offensive 45 years later we still have idiots and laws that support their intolerance

Posts: 16 534 Re: Batley Grammar School « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:34:45 PM » I would support scrapping the teaching of any religion whatsoever in schools. I think every subject other than RE is a matter of fact.



The French system of complete independence from religion is cracking. Wear what clothes and jewellery you like outside of government buildings but no crucifixes or I love ISIS hats in those places



Mind, it sounds like the teacher has form and it wasn't just a 'picture' of Mohammed - we'll see. Logged

Agree with this but doesn't go far enough, religion is a choice and should have no protection other than the right to practice