March 25, 2021, 05:59:15 PM
Andrex Advert
Author
Topic: Andrex Advert (Read 201 times)
Itchy_ring
Andrex Advert
«
on:
Today
at 10:58:08 AM »
WTF - A load of arses being shown with the clean across them, really not what I want to see when eating my breakfast
Robbso
Re: Andrex Advert
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:55:20 PM »
Record it and watch it after brecky
Minge
Re: Andrex Advert
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:06:54 PM »
Not seen it, but I hope it was a mixed range from white to black arses
Itchy_ring
Re: Andrex Advert
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:19:14 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 01:06:54 PM
Not seen it, but I hope it was a mixed range from white to black arses
Goes without saying
Advertising law No. 1 (2021) - you can't have an ad without a diverse cast
Mmmm, off to the shops for a cream egg!
Alberto Bongaloid
Re: Andrex Advert
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:19:16 PM »
Bring back the puppies
Itchy_ring
Re: Andrex Advert
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:45:48 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on
Today
at 03:19:16 PM
Bring back the puppies
The puppy is the last backside in the ad!
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Andrex Advert
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:58:00 PM »
I'd like to see a row of fannies with DIRTY written across them for my breakfast.
And some toast.
Minge
Re: Andrex Advert
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:22:48 PM »
What, so you can imagine dipping in and out of each
Great idea.
Probably get a full bloomer in our lasses
