March 25, 2021, 04:12:19 PM
Author Topic: Andrex Advert  (Read 161 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 10:58:08 AM »
WTF - A load of arses being shown with the clean across them, really not what I want to see when eating my breakfast  klins
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:55:20 PM »
Record it and watch it after brecky
Minge
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:06:54 PM »
Not seen it, but I hope it was a mixed range from white to black arses
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:19:14 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:06:54 PM
Not seen it, but I hope it was a mixed range from white to black arses

Goes without saying  :like:  Advertising law No. 1 (2021) - you can't have an ad without a diverse cast 

Mmmm, off to the shops for a cream egg! 

Mmmm, off to the shops for a cream egg!
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:19:16 PM »
Bring back the puppies
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:45:48 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 03:19:16 PM
Bring back the puppies

The puppy is the last backside in the ad!
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:58:00 PM »
I'd like to see a row of fannies with DIRTY written across them for my breakfast.

And some toast.

And some toast.
