TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #15 on: March 26, 2021, 11:03:07 AM »
As one of my former locals posted
"Its all in the name, Public House ....we are not here to police peoples health. I dare say pubs arent that great for your health full stop, so if your bothered stay home and let the rest of us crack on with living life."
That sums it up. Same with these vaccinated twats who reckon unvaccinated people shouldnt be allowed in football grounds. If youre that frightened by the minuscule chance of dying after sitting near me then I suggest you dont even bother getting out of bed in a morning
It might be a miniscule chance of you dying if you are 14 (which I suspect) but older folks don't have the same chance, which makes you a selfish (and possibly envious of the vaccinated) cunt
50-59 year olds 99.94% chance of not dying from Covid.
I wonder if you can get a jab for lightening strikes or shark attack. Life is to some degree a bit risky, that's fine, that's life. Or at least it used to be.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
(there're)
Not having the vaccine and relying on your own body to defeat a virus = Scared
Clamouring for a jab to protect you (or not) against a minuscule
risk = Responsible and brave
2021, the year irony hit the bigtime.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
towz
I wish people would learn the fucking meaning of irony, expected better from St Tiggywink's alumni like you Tozza
|
TerryCochranesSocks
Describing the thing which is in fact not being scared as scared, is irony.
Implying it is braver to do something which is less brave, is also irony.
Back to school Towz.
Alberto Bongaloid
The landlords wouldnt dare as it would cost them too much business. After the year they have just had?
Also
the oxford vaccine does not work on the SA variant
.. at all. The results from a new trial has just appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine.
So good luck on stopping that from coming to the U.K. New vaccine required for this
. And its the mass vaccination which is responsible for all of the variants appearing in the first place.
Basically, it is one gigantic cluster that needs to stop right now.
We need to go back to using our own immune systems which we should have done in the first place
You are a lying fucking toe-rag cunt that knows fuck all
Once again your fake news has been uncovered
Here is the real summary data from your source document (which you didn't even bother to read)
Check your facts so as not to appear a complete
CONCLUSIONS
A two-dose regimen of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine did not show protection against mild-to-moderate Covid-19 due to the B.1.351 variant. https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2102214
John Theone
|
|
|
« Reply #35 on: March 28, 2021, 11:24:14 AM »
|
You are a lying fucking toe-rag cunt that knows fuck all
Once again your fake news has been uncovered
Here is the real summary data from your source document (which you didn't even bother to read)
Check your facts so as not to appear a complete
CONCLUSIONS
A two-dose regimen of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine did not show protection against mild-to-moderate Covid-19 due to the B.1.351 variant. https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2102214
Fucking hell - 3 days later
Are you just a slow reader?
Still got it wrong....
|
|
|
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 10:25:08 PM »
|
You are a lying fucking toe-rag cunt that knows fuck all
Once again your fake news has been uncovered
Here is the real summary data from your source document (which you didn't even bother to read)
Check your facts so as not to appear a complete
CONCLUSIONS
A two-dose regimen of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine did not show protection against mild-to-moderate Covid-19 due to the B.1.351 variant. https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2102214
Fucking hell - 3 days later
Are you just a slow reader?
Still got it wrong....
We will see in a few years time when your trial has finished
.. not that they can ever finish it now that theyve destroyed the control group. Have fun
John Theone
|
|
|
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 11:44:03 PM »
|
You are a lying fucking toe-rag cunt that knows fuck all
Once again your fake news has been uncovered
Here is the real summary data from your source document (which you didn't even bother to read)
Check your facts so as not to appear a complete
CONCLUSIONS
A two-dose regimen of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine did not show protection against mild-to-moderate Covid-19 due to the B.1.351 variant. https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2102214
Fucking hell - 3 days later
Are you just a slow reader?
Still got it wrong....
We will see in a few years time when your trial has finished
.. not that they can ever finish it now that theyve destroyed the control group. Have fun
I will - watching you (and your dozy new friend) licking the window of the pub from outside!
