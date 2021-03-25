Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 30, 2021, 12:27:56 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Pubs  (Read 1065 times)
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 788


View Profile
« on: March 25, 2021, 07:56:34 AM »
Boris hinting landlords of pubs and restaurants need to see a negative Covid test or proof of vaccination before allowing entry. :homer: :beer:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 563



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: March 25, 2021, 09:35:48 AM »
Haha, Johnson passes the hot parcel. Not going to happen. Maybe for travel, but pubs want business and do NOT want a heap of chew
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 645


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: March 25, 2021, 09:53:23 AM »
As one of my former locals posted

"Its all in the name, Public House ....we are not here to police peoples health. I dare say pubs arent that great for your health full stop, so if your bothered stay home and let the rest of us crack on with living life."
Logged
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 789


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: March 25, 2021, 02:26:58 PM »
What happened here was a question was asked which Boris couldnt possibly answer without criticism.  He was cornered basically.

On the subject, vax cert requirement to enter pubs, restaurants, cinemas, even football grounds, is gonna cause fucking serious public disorder.    No need or mention for shops like 

 Thing is older and vunerable people vaccinated is supposed to mean no serious illness from the virus. Job done right  :like:

If that is no the case then we have a massive problem as this virus is here to stay.
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 800


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: March 25, 2021, 03:12:11 PM »
The landlords wouldnt dare as it would cost them too much business. After the year they have just had?

Also the oxford vaccine does not work on the SA variant.. at all. The results from a new trial has just appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine.

So good luck on stopping that from coming to the U.K. New vaccine required for this. And its the mass vaccination which is responsible for all of the variants appearing in the first place.

Basically, it is one gigantic cluster that needs to stop right now.
We need to go back to using our own immune systems which we should have done in the first place
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 864



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: March 25, 2021, 03:58:41 PM »
What is pubs?

 :pd:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 788


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: March 25, 2021, 04:13:52 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 25, 2021, 03:12:11 PM
The landlords wouldnt dare as it would cost them too much business. After the year they have just had?

Also the oxford vaccine does not work on the SA variant.. at all. The results from a new trial has just appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine.

So good luck on stopping that from coming to the U.K. New vaccine required for this. And its the mass vaccination which is responsible for all of the variants appearing in the first place.

Basically, it is one gigantic cluster that needs to stop right now.
We need to go back to using our own immune systems which we should have done in the first place
:beer:
Its only a little prick. You wont feel a thing
Logged
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 789


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: March 25, 2021, 04:16:02 PM »
Boreme are having a right knicker wetting spaz out over this.

All Boris's fault of course  :nige:
Logged
John Theone
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 268



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: March 25, 2021, 04:21:22 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 25, 2021, 03:12:11 PM
The landlords wouldnt dare as it would cost them too much business. After the year they have just had?

Also the oxford vaccine does not work on the SA variant.. at all. The results from a new trial has just appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine.

So good luck on stopping that from coming to the U.K. New vaccine required for this. And its the mass vaccination which is responsible for all of the variants appearing in the first place.

Basically, it is one gigantic cluster that needs to stop right now.
We need to go back to using our own immune systems which we should have done in the first place

You are a lying fucking toe-rag cunt that knows fuck all

 

Once again your fake news has been uncovered

Here is the real summary data from your source document (which you didn't even bother to read)

Check your facts so as not to appear a complete  :wanker:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 788


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: March 25, 2021, 04:41:26 PM »
 
You tell him quintzy
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 083


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: March 25, 2021, 04:43:45 PM »
 :nige: :alastair:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Snoozy
*****
Online Online

Posts: 441


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: March 25, 2021, 11:21:58 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 25, 2021, 09:53:23 AM
As one of my former locals posted

"Its all in the name, Public House ....we are not here to police peoples health. I dare say pubs arent that great for your health full stop, so if your bothered stay home and let the rest of us crack on with living life."

That sums it up. Same with these vaccinated twats who reckon unvaccinated people shouldnt be allowed in football grounds. If youre that frightened by the minuscule chance of dying after sitting near me then I suggest  you dont even bother getting out of bed in a morning 
Logged
John Theone
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 268



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: March 26, 2021, 12:38:46 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on March 25, 2021, 11:21:58 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 25, 2021, 09:53:23 AM
As one of my former locals posted

"Its all in the name, Public House ....we are not here to police peoples health. I dare say pubs arent that great for your health full stop, so if your bothered stay home and let the rest of us crack on with living life."

That sums it up. Same with these vaccinated twats who reckon unvaccinated people shouldnt be allowed in football grounds. If youre that frightened by the minuscule chance of dying after sitting near me then I suggest  you dont even bother getting out of bed in a morning 

It might be a miniscule chance of you dying if you are 14 (which I suspect) but older folks don't have the same chance, which makes you a selfish (and possibly envious of the vaccinated) cunt
Logged
TechnoTronic
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 220


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: March 26, 2021, 03:45:12 AM »
Anybody that is willing to take an injection of medicine that hasn't been fully tested, just so they can goto the pub needs their head testing.

If they said the vaccine could only be administered by ramming it up your anus on a strip of splintered wood, people would be in line cheeks spread.  Just for a pint with mostly a bunch of cunts.

All joking aside. How many people do you think would actually get it, if we hadn't been locked down for a year? 

.
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Online Online

Posts: 441


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: March 26, 2021, 09:11:08 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on March 26, 2021, 12:38:46 AM
Quote from: Snoozy on March 25, 2021, 11:21:58 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 25, 2021, 09:53:23 AM
As one of my former locals posted

"Its all in the name, Public House ....we are not here to police peoples health. I dare say pubs arent that great for your health full stop, so if your bothered stay home and let the rest of us crack on with living life."

That sums it up. Same with these vaccinated twats who reckon unvaccinated people shouldnt be allowed in football grounds. If youre that frightened by the minuscule chance of dying after sitting near me then I suggest  you dont even bother getting out of bed in a morning 

It might be a miniscule chance of you dying if you are 14 (which I suspect) but older folks don't have the same chance, which makes you a selfish (and possibly envious of the vaccinated) cunt





54 next week. Just not been brainwashed by the fear propagators
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 607


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: March 26, 2021, 11:03:07 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on March 26, 2021, 12:38:46 AM
Quote from: Snoozy on March 25, 2021, 11:21:58 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 25, 2021, 09:53:23 AM
As one of my former locals posted

"Its all in the name, Public House ....we are not here to police peoples health. I dare say pubs arent that great for your health full stop, so if your bothered stay home and let the rest of us crack on with living life."

That sums it up. Same with these vaccinated twats who reckon unvaccinated people shouldnt be allowed in football grounds. If youre that frightened by the minuscule chance of dying after sitting near me then I suggest  you dont even bother getting out of bed in a morning 

It might be a miniscule chance of you dying if you are 14 (which I suspect) but older folks don't have the same chance, which makes you a selfish (and possibly envious of the vaccinated) cunt





50-59 year olds 99.94% chance of not dying from Covid.

I wonder if you can get a jab for lightening strikes or shark attack. Life is to some degree a bit risky, that's fine, that's life. Or at least it used to be.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 789


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: March 26, 2021, 11:07:27 AM »
Pull your big boy pants on and accept the fact that covid is now a limited risk disease due to the old and vulnerable are vaccinated.


Fucking joke all this certification shit.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 645


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: March 26, 2021, 11:18:12 AM »
There's a large percentage of the population who I really think are now suffering from some sort of PTSD, scare of everything and everyone. 

Seen this yesterday, if they really asked a proper cross section of people then it is truly depressing  lost
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 563



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: March 26, 2021, 11:21:18 AM »
There's others are scared of the vaccine   

Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 607


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: March 26, 2021, 11:27:51 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 26, 2021, 11:21:18 AM
There's others are scared of the vaccine   



(there're)



Not having the vaccine and relying on your own body to defeat a virus = Scared

Clamouring for a jab to protect you (or not) against a minuscule risk = Responsible and brave

2021, the year irony hit the bigtime.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 563



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: March 26, 2021, 12:20:19 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:27:51 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 26, 2021, 11:21:18 AM
There's others are scared of the vaccine   



(there're)



Not having the vaccine and relying on your own body to defeat a virus = Scared

Clamouring for a jab to protect you (or not) against a minuscule risk = Responsible and brave

2021, the year irony hit the bigtime.






Ahhhh tells yer what, there's some fucking biting going on in here recently 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 083


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: March 26, 2021, 12:27:33 PM »
Tez has to vent about it somewhere. Hes not allowed to at home  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 645


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: March 26, 2021, 12:38:20 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 26, 2021, 12:20:19 PM


Ahhhh tells yer what, there's some fucking biting going on in here recently 

Lockdown stir crazy !! Think we can all agree it's the pits  monkey monkey monkey
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 029


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: March 26, 2021, 01:13:28 PM »
Our Teutonic Queen has declared it unpatriotic not to have a vaccine. So it must be right or she has shares in AZ?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 563



View Profile
« Reply #24 on: March 26, 2021, 02:04:57 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on March 26, 2021, 01:13:28 PM
Our Teutonic Queen has declared it unpatriotic not to have a vaccine. So it must be right or she has shares in AZ?

Does she live on Dixons Bank?
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 607


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: March 26, 2021, 02:38:32 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 26, 2021, 12:27:33 PM
Tez has to vent about it somewhere. Hes not allowed to at home  monkey

It's okay now, she's like a fucking zombie.
 :like:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 253


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: March 26, 2021, 03:18:53 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:27:51 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 26, 2021, 11:21:18 AM
There's others are scared of the vaccine  



(there're)



Not having the vaccine and relying on your own body to defeat a virus = Scared

Clamouring for a jab to protect you (or not) against a minuscule risk = Responsible and brave

2021, the year irony hit the bigtime.





I wish people would learn the fucking meaning of irony, expected better from St Tiggywink's alumni like you Tozza
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 083


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: March 26, 2021, 03:20:16 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 02:38:32 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 26, 2021, 12:27:33 PM
Tez has to vent about it somewhere. Hes not allowed to at home  monkey

It's okay now, she's like a fucking zombie.
 :like:

 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 607


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: March 26, 2021, 04:15:07 PM »
Quote from: towz on March 26, 2021, 03:18:53 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 26, 2021, 11:27:51 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 26, 2021, 11:21:18 AM
There's others are scared of the vaccine  



(there're)



Not having the vaccine and relying on your own body to defeat a virus = Scared

Clamouring for a jab to protect you (or not) against a minuscule risk = Responsible and brave

2021, the year irony hit the bigtime.





I wish people would learn the fucking meaning of irony, expected better from St Tiggywink's alumni like you Tozza

Describing the thing which is in fact not being scared as scared, is irony.
Implying it is braver to do something which is less brave, is also irony.

Back to school Towz.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 253


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: March 26, 2021, 04:42:21 PM »
Incorrect. If you had made the following statements;

"Relying on your own body to defeat the vaccine, how cowardly"

"Clamouring for a jab to protect you (or not) against a minuscule risk, how responsible and brave"

Those sentences would have demonstrated the use of irony


What you have done is use non-sequitur statements to illustrate a perceived fallacy, this is not irony
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 607


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: March 26, 2021, 05:32:10 PM »
You're quite wrong.

My implication is that the irony lies in something which is not "cowardly" being described as "cowardly" by someone else, not in my statement.
Whilst they will not have intended the irony, and they believe their statements to be true and therefore would refute that it is ironic, as I believe the truth to be the opposite then should you agree with me, it is by definition ironic (the stated meaning being the opposite of what is actually meant). It's an oft used comedic theme to apply an ironic interpretation of something not originally intended to be ironic.
Given the lengths you have to go to explain it though, I shall probably avoid it again on CoB.




 
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 029


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: March 26, 2021, 05:41:31 PM »
Now, now, Tel. It's not CoB's err.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 864



View Profile
« Reply #32 on: March 26, 2021, 06:11:58 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 26, 2021, 12:27:33 PM
Tez has to vent about it somewhere. Hes not allowed to at home  monkey

I almost feel sorry for him.

Quivering in case the wife bats him again and quaking at the thought of a tiny needle.

Between all that he barely has time to punch himself in the face or wank on a crumpet to reminisce about tea with the other fags at St Tigs.

Poor fat old bastard.

 :alastair:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 563



View Profile
« Reply #33 on: March 26, 2021, 07:26:02 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 26, 2021, 06:11:58 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 26, 2021, 12:27:33 PM
Tez has to vent about it somewhere. Hes not allowed to at home  monkey

I almost feel sorry for him.

Quivering in case the wife bats him again and quaking at the thought of a tiny needle.

Between all that he barely has time to punch himself in the face or wank on a crumpet to reminisce about tea with the other fags at St Tigs.

Poor fat old bastard.

 :alastair:



Errrrrrrrr  klins klins  :nige:
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 800


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: March 28, 2021, 11:17:36 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on March 25, 2021, 04:21:22 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 25, 2021, 03:12:11 PM
The landlords wouldnt dare as it would cost them too much business. After the year they have just had?

Also the oxford vaccine does not work on the SA variant.. at all. The results from a new trial has just appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine.

So good luck on stopping that from coming to the U.K. New vaccine required for this. And its the mass vaccination which is responsible for all of the variants appearing in the first place.

Basically, it is one gigantic cluster that needs to stop right now.
We need to go back to using our own immune systems which we should have done in the first place

You are a lying fucking toe-rag cunt that knows fuck all

 

Once again your fake news has been uncovered

Here is the real summary data from your source document (which you didn't even bother to read)

Check your facts so as not to appear a complete  :wanker:



CONCLUSIONS
A two-dose regimen of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine did not show protection against mild-to-moderate Covid-19 due to the B.1.351 variant.

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2102214
Logged
John Theone
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 268



View Profile
« Reply #35 on: March 28, 2021, 11:24:14 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 28, 2021, 11:17:36 AM
Quote from: John Theone on March 25, 2021, 04:21:22 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 25, 2021, 03:12:11 PM
The landlords wouldnt dare as it would cost them too much business. After the year they have just had?

Also the oxford vaccine does not work on the SA variant.. at all. The results from a new trial has just appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine.

So good luck on stopping that from coming to the U.K. New vaccine required for this. And its the mass vaccination which is responsible for all of the variants appearing in the first place.

Basically, it is one gigantic cluster that needs to stop right now.
We need to go back to using our own immune systems which we should have done in the first place

You are a lying fucking toe-rag cunt that knows fuck all

 

Once again your fake news has been uncovered

Here is the real summary data from your source document (which you didn't even bother to read)

Check your facts so as not to appear a complete  :wanker:



CONCLUSIONS
A two-dose regimen of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine did not show protection against mild-to-moderate Covid-19 due to the B.1.351 variant.

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2102214

Fucking hell - 3 days later

Are you just a slow reader?

Still got it wrong....

 klins
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 800


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 10:25:08 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on March 28, 2021, 11:24:14 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 28, 2021, 11:17:36 AM
Quote from: John Theone on March 25, 2021, 04:21:22 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 25, 2021, 03:12:11 PM
The landlords wouldnt dare as it would cost them too much business. After the year they have just had?

Also the oxford vaccine does not work on the SA variant.. at all. The results from a new trial has just appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine.

So good luck on stopping that from coming to the U.K. New vaccine required for this. And its the mass vaccination which is responsible for all of the variants appearing in the first place.

Basically, it is one gigantic cluster that needs to stop right now.
We need to go back to using our own immune systems which we should have done in the first place

You are a lying fucking toe-rag cunt that knows fuck all

 

Once again your fake news has been uncovered

Here is the real summary data from your source document (which you didn't even bother to read)

Check your facts so as not to appear a complete  :wanker:



CONCLUSIONS
A two-dose regimen of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine did not show protection against mild-to-moderate Covid-19 due to the B.1.351 variant.

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2102214

Fucking hell - 3 days later

Are you just a slow reader?

Still got it wrong....

 klins

We will see in a few years time when your trial has finished.. not that they can ever finish it now that theyve destroyed the control group. Have fun
Logged
John Theone
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 268



View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 11:44:03 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 10:25:08 PM
Quote from: John Theone on March 28, 2021, 11:24:14 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 28, 2021, 11:17:36 AM
Quote from: John Theone on March 25, 2021, 04:21:22 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 25, 2021, 03:12:11 PM
The landlords wouldnt dare as it would cost them too much business. After the year they have just had?

Also the oxford vaccine does not work on the SA variant.. at all. The results from a new trial has just appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine.

So good luck on stopping that from coming to the U.K. New vaccine required for this. And its the mass vaccination which is responsible for all of the variants appearing in the first place.

Basically, it is one gigantic cluster that needs to stop right now.
We need to go back to using our own immune systems which we should have done in the first place

You are a lying fucking toe-rag cunt that knows fuck all

 

Once again your fake news has been uncovered

Here is the real summary data from your source document (which you didn't even bother to read)

Check your facts so as not to appear a complete  :wanker:



CONCLUSIONS
A two-dose regimen of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine did not show protection against mild-to-moderate Covid-19 due to the B.1.351 variant.

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2102214

Fucking hell - 3 days later

Are you just a slow reader?

Still got it wrong....

 klins

We will see in a few years time when your trial has finished.. not that they can ever finish it now that theyve destroyed the control group. Have fun

I will - watching you (and your dozy new friend) licking the window of the pub from outside!

 

 :beer: :beer:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 