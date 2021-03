Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 738





Posts: 14 738 Pubs « on: Yesterday at 07:56:34 AM » Boris hinting landlords of pubs and restaurants need to see a negative Covid test or proof of vaccination before allowing entry. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Online



Posts: 16 541







Posts: 16 541 Re: Pubs « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:35:48 AM » Haha, Johnson passes the hot parcel. Not going to happen. Maybe for travel, but pubs want business and do NOT want a heap of chew Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 624





Posts: 2 624 Re: Pubs « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:53:23 AM » As one of my former locals posted



"It’s all in the name, “Public House” ....we are not here to police people’s health. I dare say pubs aren’t that great for your health full stop, so if your bothered stay home and let the rest of us crack on with living life." Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 789





Posts: 2 789 Re: Pubs « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:26:58 PM »



On the subject, vax cert requirement to enter pubs, restaurants, cinemas, even football grounds, is gonna cause fucking serious public disorder. No need or mention for shops like



Thing is older and vunerable people vaccinated is supposed to mean no serious illness from the virus. Job done right



If that is no the case then we have a massive problem as this virus is here to stay. What happened here was a question was asked which Boris couldnt possibly answer without criticism. He was cornered basically.On the subject, vax cert requirement to enter pubs, restaurants, cinemas, even football grounds, is gonna cause fucking serious public disorder. No need or mention for shops likeThing is older and vunerable people vaccinated is supposed to mean no serious illness from the virus. Job done rightIf that is no the case then we have a massive problem as this virus is here to stay. Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Offline



Posts: 792





Posts: 792 Re: Pubs « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:12:11 PM » The landlords wouldn’t dare as it would cost them too much business. After the year they have just had?



Also…… the oxford vaccine does not work on the SA variant….. at all. The results from a new trial has just appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine.



So good luck on stopping that from coming to the U.K. New vaccine required for this…. And its the mass vaccination which is responsible for all of the variants appearing in the first place.



Basically, it is one gigantic cluster that needs to stop right now.

We need to go back to using our own immune systems which we should have done in the first place Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 859







Posts: 15 859 Re: Pubs « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:58:41 PM »



What is pubs? Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 738





Posts: 14 738 Re: Pubs « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:13:52 PM » Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 03:12:11 PM The landlords wouldn’t dare as it would cost them too much business. After the year they have just had?



Also…… the oxford vaccine does not work on the SA variant….. at all. The results from a new trial has just appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine.



So good luck on stopping that from coming to the U.K. New vaccine required for this…. And its the mass vaccination which is responsible for all of the variants appearing in the first place.



Basically, it is one gigantic cluster that needs to stop right now.

We need to go back to using our own immune systems which we should have done in the first place



It’s only a little prick. You won’t feel a thing It’s only a little prick. You won’t feel a thing Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 789





Posts: 2 789 Re: Pubs « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:16:02 PM »



All Boris's fault of course Boreme are having a right knicker wetting spaz out over this.All Boris's fault of course Logged

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 245







Posts: 245 Re: Pubs « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:21:22 PM » Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 03:12:11 PM The landlords wouldn’t dare as it would cost them too much business. After the year they have just had?



Also…… the oxford vaccine does not work on the SA variant….. at all. The results from a new trial has just appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine.



So good luck on stopping that from coming to the U.K. New vaccine required for this…. And its the mass vaccination which is responsible for all of the variants appearing in the first place.



Basically, it is one gigantic cluster that needs to stop right now.

We need to go back to using our own immune systems which we should have done in the first place



You are a lying fucking toe-rag cunt that knows fuck all







Once again your fake news has been uncovered



Here is the real summary data from your source document (which you didn't even bother to read)



Check your facts so as not to appear a complete



You are a lying fucking toe-rag cunt that knows fuck allOnce again your fake news has been uncoveredHere is the real summary data from your source document (which you didn't even bother to read)Check your facts so as not to appear a complete Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 738





Posts: 14 738 Re: Pubs « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:41:26 PM »

You tell him quintzy You tell him quintzy Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 068





Posts: 45 068 Re: Pubs « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:43:45 PM » Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 439





Posts: 439 Re: Pubs « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:21:58 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 09:53:23 AM As one of my former locals posted



"It’s all in the name, “Public House” ....we are not here to police people’s health. I dare say pubs aren’t that great for your health full stop, so if your bothered stay home and let the rest of us crack on with living life."



That sums it up. Same with these vaccinated twats who reckon unvaccinated people shouldn’t be allowed in football grounds. If you’re that frightened by the minuscule chance of dying after sitting near me then I suggest you don’t even bother getting out of bed in a morning That sums it up. Same with these vaccinated twats who reckon unvaccinated people shouldn’t be allowed in football grounds. If you’re that frightened by the minuscule chance of dying after sitting near me then I suggest you don’t even bother getting out of bed in a morning Logged

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 245







Posts: 245 Re: Pubs « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:38:46 AM » Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 11:21:58 PM Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 09:53:23 AM As one of my former locals posted



"It’s all in the name, “Public House” ....we are not here to police people’s health. I dare say pubs aren’t that great for your health full stop, so if your bothered stay home and let the rest of us crack on with living life."



That sums it up. Same with these vaccinated twats who reckon unvaccinated people shouldn’t be allowed in football grounds. If you’re that frightened by the minuscule chance of dying after sitting near me then I suggest you don’t even bother getting out of bed in a morning

That sums it up. Same with these vaccinated twats who reckon unvaccinated people shouldn’t be allowed in football grounds. If you’re that frightened by the minuscule chance of dying after sitting near me then I suggest you don’t even bother getting out of bed in a morning

It might be a miniscule chance of you dying if you are 14 (which I suspect) but older folks don't have the same chance, which makes you a selfish (and possibly envious of the vaccinated) cunt







It might be a miniscule chance of you dying if you are 14 (which I suspect) but older folks don't have the same chance, which makes you a selfish (and possibly envious of the vaccinated) cunt Logged

TechnoTronic

Offline



Posts: 216





Posts: 216 Re: Pubs « Reply #13 on: Today at 03:45:12 AM » Anybody that is willing to take an injection of medicine that hasn't been fully tested, just so they can goto the pub needs their head testing.



If they said the vaccine could only be administered by ramming it up your anus on a strip of splintered wood, people would be in line cheeks spread. Just for a pint with mostly a bunch of cunts.



All joking aside. How many people do you think would actually get it, if we hadn't been locked down for a year?



. Logged

Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 439





Posts: 439 Re: Pubs « Reply #14 on: Today at 09:11:08 AM » Quote from: John Theone on Today at 12:38:46 AM Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 11:21:58 PM Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 09:53:23 AM As one of my former locals posted



"It’s all in the name, “Public House” ....we are not here to police people’s health. I dare say pubs aren’t that great for your health full stop, so if your bothered stay home and let the rest of us crack on with living life."



That sums it up. Same with these vaccinated twats who reckon unvaccinated people shouldn’t be allowed in football grounds. If you’re that frightened by the minuscule chance of dying after sitting near me then I suggest you don’t even bother getting out of bed in a morning

That sums it up. Same with these vaccinated twats who reckon unvaccinated people shouldn’t be allowed in football grounds. If you’re that frightened by the minuscule chance of dying after sitting near me then I suggest you don’t even bother getting out of bed in a morning

It might be a miniscule chance of you dying if you are 14 (which I suspect) but older folks don't have the same chance, which makes you a selfish (and possibly envious of the vaccinated) cunt









It might be a miniscule chance of you dying if you are 14 (which I suspect) but older folks don't have the same chance, which makes you a selfish (and possibly envious of the vaccinated) cunt

54 next week. Just not been brainwashed by the fear propagators 54 next week. Just not been brainwashed by the fear propagators Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 8 603





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 603Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Pubs « Reply #15 on: Today at 11:03:07 AM » Quote from: John Theone on Today at 12:38:46 AM Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 11:21:58 PM Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 09:53:23 AM As one of my former locals posted



"It’s all in the name, “Public House” ....we are not here to police people’s health. I dare say pubs aren’t that great for your health full stop, so if your bothered stay home and let the rest of us crack on with living life."



That sums it up. Same with these vaccinated twats who reckon unvaccinated people shouldn’t be allowed in football grounds. If you’re that frightened by the minuscule chance of dying after sitting near me then I suggest you don’t even bother getting out of bed in a morning

That sums it up. Same with these vaccinated twats who reckon unvaccinated people shouldn’t be allowed in football grounds. If you’re that frightened by the minuscule chance of dying after sitting near me then I suggest you don’t even bother getting out of bed in a morning

It might be a miniscule chance of you dying if you are 14 (which I suspect) but older folks don't have the same chance, which makes you a selfish (and possibly envious of the vaccinated) cunt









It might be a miniscule chance of you dying if you are 14 (which I suspect) but older folks don't have the same chance, which makes you a selfish (and possibly envious of the vaccinated) cunt

50-59 year olds 99.94% chance of not dying from Covid.



I wonder if you can get a jab for lightening strikes or shark attack. Life is to some degree a bit risky, that's fine, that's life. Or at least it used to be.

50-59 year olds 99.94% chance of not dying from Covid.I wonder if you can get a jab for lightening strikes or shark attack. Life is to some degree a bit risky, that's fine, that's life. Or at least it used to be. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 789





Posts: 2 789 Re: Pubs « Reply #16 on: Today at 11:07:27 AM » Pull your big boy pants on and accept the fact that covid is now a limited risk disease due to the old and vulnerable are vaccinated.





Fucking joke all this certification shit. Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 624





Posts: 2 624 Re: Pubs « Reply #17 on: Today at 11:18:12 AM »



Seen this yesterday, if they really asked a proper cross section of people then it is truly depressing



There's a large percentage of the population who I really think are now suffering from some sort of PTSD, scare of everything and everyone.Seen this yesterday, if they really asked a proper cross section of people then it is truly depressing Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 8 603





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 603Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Pubs « Reply #19 on: Today at 11:27:51 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:21:18 AM





There's others are scared of the vaccine

(there're)







Not having the vaccine and relying on your own body to defeat a virus = Scared



Clamouring for a jab to protect you (or not) against a minuscule risk = Responsible and brave



2021, the year irony hit the bigtime.







(there're)Not having the vaccine and relying on your own body to defeat a virus = ScaredClamouring for a jab to protect you (or not) against arisk = Responsible and brave2021, the year irony hit the bigtime. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 068





Posts: 45 068 Re: Pubs « Reply #21 on: Today at 12:27:33 PM » Tez has to vent about it somewhere. He’s not allowed to at home Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Westlane_rightwinger

Online



Posts: 1 027





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 027Fred West ruined my wife Re: Pubs « Reply #23 on: Today at 01:13:28 PM » Our Teutonic Queen has declared it unpatriotic not to have a vaccine. So it must be right or she has shares in AZ? Logged