TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:03:07 AM »
As one of my former locals posted
"Its all in the name, Public House ....we are not here to police peoples health. I dare say pubs arent that great for your health full stop, so if your bothered stay home and let the rest of us crack on with living life."
That sums it up. Same with these vaccinated twats who reckon unvaccinated people shouldnt be allowed in football grounds. If youre that frightened by the minuscule chance of dying after sitting near me then I suggest you dont even bother getting out of bed in a morning
It might be a miniscule chance of you dying if you are 14 (which I suspect) but older folks don't have the same chance, which makes you a selfish (and possibly envious of the vaccinated) cunt
50-59 year olds 99.94% chance of not dying from Covid.
I wonder if you can get a jab for lightening strikes or shark attack. Life is to some degree a bit risky, that's fine, that's life. Or at least it used to be.
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:27:51 AM »
(there're)
Not having the vaccine and relying on your own body to defeat a virus = Scared
Clamouring for a jab to protect you (or not) against a minuscule
risk = Responsible and brave
2021, the year irony hit the bigtime.
towz
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:18:53 PM »
(there're)
Not having the vaccine and relying on your own body to defeat a virus = Scared
Clamouring for a jab to protect you (or not) against a minuscule
risk = Responsible and brave
2021, the year irony hit the bigtime.
I wish people would learn the fucking meaning of irony, expected better from St Tiggywink's alumni like you Tozza
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:15:07 PM »
(there're)
Not having the vaccine and relying on your own body to defeat a virus = Scared
Clamouring for a jab to protect you (or not) against a minuscule
risk = Responsible and brave
2021, the year irony hit the bigtime.
I wish people would learn the fucking meaning of irony, expected better from St Tiggywink's alumni like you Tozza
Describing the thing which is in fact not being scared as scared, is irony.
Implying it is braver to do something which is less brave, is also irony.
Back to school Towz.
