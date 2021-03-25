|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
|
|
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:03:07 AM »
|
As one of my former locals posted
"Its all in the name, Public House ....we are not here to police peoples health. I dare say pubs arent that great for your health full stop, so if your bothered stay home and let the rest of us crack on with living life."
That sums it up. Same with these vaccinated twats who reckon unvaccinated people shouldnt be allowed in football grounds. If youre that frightened by the minuscule chance of dying after sitting near me then I suggest you dont even bother getting out of bed in a morning
It might be a miniscule chance of you dying if you are 14 (which I suspect) but older folks don't have the same chance, which makes you a selfish (and possibly envious of the vaccinated) cunt
50-59 year olds 99.94% chance of not dying from Covid.
I wonder if you can get a jab for lightening strikes or shark attack. Life is to some degree a bit risky, that's fine, that's life. Or at least it used to be.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|