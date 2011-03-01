Robbso

Posts: 14 733 Pubs « on: Yesterday at 07:56:34 AM » Boris hinting landlords of pubs and restaurants need to see a negative Covid test or proof of vaccination before allowing entry. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 16 536 Re: Pubs « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:35:48 AM » Haha, Johnson passes the hot parcel. Not going to happen. Maybe for travel, but pubs want business and do NOT want a heap of chew Logged

Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 614 Re: Pubs « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:53:23 AM » As one of my former locals posted



"Its all in the name, Public House ....we are not here to police peoples health. I dare say pubs arent that great for your health full stop, so if your bothered stay home and let the rest of us crack on with living life." Logged

kippers

Posts: 2 786 Re: Pubs « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:26:58 PM »



On the subject, vax cert requirement to enter pubs, restaurants, cinemas, even football grounds, is gonna cause fucking serious public disorder. No need or mention for shops like



Thing is older and vunerable people vaccinated is supposed to mean no serious illness from the virus. Job done right



If that is no the case then we have a massive problem as this virus is here to stay. What happened here was a question was asked which Boris couldnt possibly answer without criticism. He was cornered basically.On the subject, vax cert requirement to enter pubs, restaurants, cinemas, even football grounds, is gonna cause fucking serious public disorder. No need or mention for shops likeThing is older and vunerable people vaccinated is supposed to mean no serious illness from the virus. Job done rightIf that is no the case then we have a massive problem as this virus is here to stay. Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Posts: 792 Re: Pubs « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:12:11 PM » The landlords wouldnt dare as it would cost them too much business. After the year they have just had?



Also the oxford vaccine does not work on the SA variant .. at all. The results from a new trial has just appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine.



So good luck on stopping that from coming to the U.K. New vaccine required for this . And its the mass vaccination which is responsible for all of the variants appearing in the first place.



Basically, it is one gigantic cluster that needs to stop right now.

We need to go back to using our own immune systems which we should have done in the first place Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 858 Re: Pubs « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:58:41 PM »



Robbso

Posts: 14 733 Re: Pubs « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:13:52 PM » Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 03:12:11 PM The landlords wouldnt dare as it would cost them too much business. After the year they have just had?



Also the oxford vaccine does not work on the SA variant .. at all. The results from a new trial has just appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine.



So good luck on stopping that from coming to the U.K. New vaccine required for this . And its the mass vaccination which is responsible for all of the variants appearing in the first place.



Basically, it is one gigantic cluster that needs to stop right now.

We need to go back to using our own immune systems which we should have done in the first place



Its only a little prick. You wont feel a thing Its only a little prick. You wont feel a thing Logged

kippers

Posts: 2 786 Re: Pubs « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:16:02 PM »



All Boris's fault of course Boreme are having a right knicker wetting spaz out over this.All Boris's fault of course Logged

John Theone

Posts: 242 Re: Pubs « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:21:22 PM » Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 03:12:11 PM The landlords wouldnt dare as it would cost them too much business. After the year they have just had?



Also the oxford vaccine does not work on the SA variant .. at all. The results from a new trial has just appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine.



So good luck on stopping that from coming to the U.K. New vaccine required for this . And its the mass vaccination which is responsible for all of the variants appearing in the first place.



Basically, it is one gigantic cluster that needs to stop right now.

We need to go back to using our own immune systems which we should have done in the first place



You are a lying fucking toe-rag cunt that knows fuck all







Once again your fake news has been uncovered



Here is the real summary data from your source document (which you didn't even bother to read)



Check your facts so as not to appear a complete



You are a lying fucking toe-rag cunt that knows fuck allOnce again your fake news has been uncoveredHere is the real summary data from your source document (which you didn't even bother to read)Check your facts so as not to appear a complete Logged

Robbso

Posts: 14 733 Re: Pubs « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:41:26 PM »

You tell him quintzy You tell him quintzy Logged

El Capitan

Snoozy

Posts: 438 Re: Pubs « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:21:58 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 09:53:23 AM As one of my former locals posted



"Its all in the name, Public House ....we are not here to police peoples health. I dare say pubs arent that great for your health full stop, so if your bothered stay home and let the rest of us crack on with living life."



That sums it up. Same with these vaccinated twats who reckon unvaccinated people shouldnt be allowed in football grounds. If youre that frightened by the minuscule chance of dying after sitting near me then I suggest you dont even bother getting out of bed in a morning That sums it up. Same with these vaccinated twats who reckon unvaccinated people shouldnt be allowed in football grounds. If youre that frightened by the minuscule chance of dying after sitting near me then I suggest you dont even bother getting out of bed in a morning Logged

John Theone

Posts: 242 Re: Pubs « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:38:46 AM » Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 11:21:58 PM Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 09:53:23 AM As one of my former locals posted



"Its all in the name, Public House ....we are not here to police peoples health. I dare say pubs arent that great for your health full stop, so if your bothered stay home and let the rest of us crack on with living life."



That sums it up. Same with these vaccinated twats who reckon unvaccinated people shouldnt be allowed in football grounds. If youre that frightened by the minuscule chance of dying after sitting near me then I suggest you dont even bother getting out of bed in a morning

That sums it up. Same with these vaccinated twats who reckon unvaccinated people shouldnt be allowed in football grounds. If youre that frightened by the minuscule chance of dying after sitting near me then I suggest you dont even bother getting out of bed in a morning

It might be a miniscule chance of you dying if you are 14 (which I suspect) but older folks don't have the same chance, which makes you a selfish (and possibly envious of the vaccinated) cunt







It might be a miniscule chance of you dying if you are 14 (which I suspect) but older folks don't have the same chance, which makes you a selfish (and possibly envious of the vaccinated) cunt Logged