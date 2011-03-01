Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Pubs  (Read 369 times)
Robbso
Posts: 14 733


« on: Yesterday at 07:56:34 AM »
Boris hinting landlords of pubs and restaurants need to see a negative Covid test or proof of vaccination before allowing entry. :homer: :beer:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 536



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:35:48 AM »
Haha, Johnson passes the hot parcel. Not going to happen. Maybe for travel, but pubs want business and do NOT want a heap of chew
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 614


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:53:23 AM »
As one of my former locals posted

"Its all in the name, Public House ....we are not here to police peoples health. I dare say pubs arent that great for your health full stop, so if your bothered stay home and let the rest of us crack on with living life."
kippers
Posts: 2 786


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:26:58 PM »
What happened here was a question was asked which Boris couldnt possibly answer without criticism.  He was cornered basically.

On the subject, vax cert requirement to enter pubs, restaurants, cinemas, even football grounds, is gonna cause fucking serious public disorder.    No need or mention for shops like 

 Thing is older and vunerable people vaccinated is supposed to mean no serious illness from the virus. Job done right  :like:

If that is no the case then we have a massive problem as this virus is here to stay.
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 792


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:12:11 PM »
The landlords wouldnt dare as it would cost them too much business. After the year they have just had?

Also the oxford vaccine does not work on the SA variant.. at all. The results from a new trial has just appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine.

So good luck on stopping that from coming to the U.K. New vaccine required for this. And its the mass vaccination which is responsible for all of the variants appearing in the first place.

Basically, it is one gigantic cluster that needs to stop right now.
We need to go back to using our own immune systems which we should have done in the first place
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 858



« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:58:41 PM »
What is pubs?

 :pd:
Robbso
Posts: 14 733


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:13:52 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 03:12:11 PM
The landlords wouldnt dare as it would cost them too much business. After the year they have just had?

Also the oxford vaccine does not work on the SA variant.. at all. The results from a new trial has just appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine.

So good luck on stopping that from coming to the U.K. New vaccine required for this. And its the mass vaccination which is responsible for all of the variants appearing in the first place.

Basically, it is one gigantic cluster that needs to stop right now.
We need to go back to using our own immune systems which we should have done in the first place
:beer:
Its only a little prick. You wont feel a thing
kippers
Posts: 2 786


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:16:02 PM »
Boreme are having a right knicker wetting spaz out over this.

All Boris's fault of course  :nige:
John Theone
Posts: 242



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:21:22 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 03:12:11 PM
The landlords wouldnt dare as it would cost them too much business. After the year they have just had?

Also the oxford vaccine does not work on the SA variant.. at all. The results from a new trial has just appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine.

So good luck on stopping that from coming to the U.K. New vaccine required for this. And its the mass vaccination which is responsible for all of the variants appearing in the first place.

Basically, it is one gigantic cluster that needs to stop right now.
We need to go back to using our own immune systems which we should have done in the first place

You are a lying fucking toe-rag cunt that knows fuck all

 

Once again your fake news has been uncovered

Here is the real summary data from your source document (which you didn't even bother to read)

Check your facts so as not to appear a complete  :wanker:
Robbso
Posts: 14 733


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:41:26 PM »
 
You tell him quintzy
El Capitan
Posts: 45 058


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:43:45 PM »
 :nige: :alastair:
Snoozy
Posts: 438


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:21:58 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 09:53:23 AM
As one of my former locals posted

"Its all in the name, Public House ....we are not here to police peoples health. I dare say pubs arent that great for your health full stop, so if your bothered stay home and let the rest of us crack on with living life."

That sums it up. Same with these vaccinated twats who reckon unvaccinated people shouldnt be allowed in football grounds. If youre that frightened by the minuscule chance of dying after sitting near me then I suggest  you dont even bother getting out of bed in a morning 
John Theone
Posts: 242



« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:38:46 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 11:21:58 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 09:53:23 AM
As one of my former locals posted

"Its all in the name, Public House ....we are not here to police peoples health. I dare say pubs arent that great for your health full stop, so if your bothered stay home and let the rest of us crack on with living life."

That sums it up. Same with these vaccinated twats who reckon unvaccinated people shouldnt be allowed in football grounds. If youre that frightened by the minuscule chance of dying after sitting near me then I suggest  you dont even bother getting out of bed in a morning 

It might be a miniscule chance of you dying if you are 14 (which I suspect) but older folks don't have the same chance, which makes you a selfish (and possibly envious of the vaccinated) cunt
TechnoTronic
Posts: 216


« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:45:12 AM »
Anybody that is willing to take an injection of medicine that hasn't been fully tested, just so they can goto the pub needs their head testing.

If they said the vaccine could only be administered by ramming it up your anus on a strip of splintered wood, people would be in line cheeks spread.  Just for a pint with mostly a bunch of cunts.

All joking aside. How many people do you think would actually get it, if we hadn't been locked down for a year? 

.
