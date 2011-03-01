Alberto Bongaloid

Re: Pubs « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:12:11 PM » The landlords wouldnt dare as it would cost them too much business. After the year they have just had?



Also the oxford vaccine does not work on the SA variant .. at all. The results from a new trial has just appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine.



So good luck on stopping that from coming to the U.K. New vaccine required for this . And its the mass vaccination which is responsible for all of the variants appearing in the first place.



Basically, it is one gigantic cluster that needs to stop right now.

We need to go back to using our own immune systems which we should have done in the first place