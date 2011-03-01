Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Pubs  (Read 207 times)
Robbso
« on: Today at 07:56:34 AM »
Boris hinting landlords of pubs and restaurants need to see a negative Covid test or proof of vaccination before allowing entry. :homer: :beer:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:35:48 AM »
Haha, Johnson passes the hot parcel. Not going to happen. Maybe for travel, but pubs want business and do NOT want a heap of chew
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:53:23 AM »
As one of my former locals posted

"Its all in the name, Public House ....we are not here to police peoples health. I dare say pubs arent that great for your health full stop, so if your bothered stay home and let the rest of us crack on with living life."
kippers
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:26:58 PM »
What happened here was a question was asked which Boris couldnt possibly answer without criticism.  He was cornered basically.

On the subject, vax cert requirement to enter pubs, restaurants, cinemas, even football grounds, is gonna cause fucking serious public disorder.    No need or mention for shops like 

 Thing is older and vunerable people vaccinated is supposed to mean no serious illness from the virus. Job done right  :like:

If that is no the case then we have a massive problem as this virus is here to stay.
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:12:11 PM »
The landlords wouldnt dare as it would cost them too much business. After the year they have just had?

Also the oxford vaccine does not work on the SA variant.. at all. The results from a new trial has just appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine.

So good luck on stopping that from coming to the U.K. New vaccine required for this. And its the mass vaccination which is responsible for all of the variants appearing in the first place.

Basically, it is one gigantic cluster that needs to stop right now.
We need to go back to using our own immune systems which we should have done in the first place
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:58:41 PM »
What is pubs?

 :pd:
