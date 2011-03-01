What happened here was a question was asked which Boris couldnt possibly answer without criticism. He was cornered basically.
On the subject, vax cert requirement to enter pubs, restaurants, cinemas, even football grounds, is gonna cause fucking serious public disorder. No need or mention for shops like
Thing is older and vunerable people vaccinated is supposed to mean no serious illness from the virus. Job done right
If that is no the case then we have a massive problem as this virus is here to stay.