March 25, 2021, 10:14:41 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Pubs
Author
Topic: Pubs
Robbso
Posts: 14 709
Pubs
Today
at 07:56:34 AM »
Boris hinting landlords of pubs and restaurants need to see a negative Covid test or proof of vaccination before allowing entry.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 533
Re: Pubs
Today
at 09:35:48 AM »
Haha, Johnson passes the hot parcel. Not going to happen. Maybe for travel, but pubs want business and do NOT want a heap of chew
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 602
Re: Pubs
Today
at 09:53:23 AM »
As one of my former locals posted
"Its all in the name, Public House ....we are not here to police peoples health. I dare say pubs arent that great for your health full stop, so if your bothered stay home and let the rest of us crack on with living life."
