March 25, 2021, 10:14:35 AM
Author Topic: Pubs  (Read 68 times)
Robbso
« on: Today at 07:56:34 AM »
Boris hinting landlords of pubs and restaurants need to see a negative Covid test or proof of vaccination before allowing entry. :homer: :beer:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:35:48 AM »
Haha, Johnson passes the hot parcel. Not going to happen. Maybe for travel, but pubs want business and do NOT want a heap of chew
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:53:23 AM »
As one of my former locals posted

"Its all in the name, Public House ....we are not here to police peoples health. I dare say pubs arent that great for your health full stop, so if your bothered stay home and let the rest of us crack on with living life."
