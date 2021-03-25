Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 25, 2021, 08:06:19 AM
Author Topic: Pubs  (Read 6 times)
« on: Today at 07:56:34 AM »
Boris hinting landlords of pubs and restaurants need to see a negative Covid test or proof of vaccination before allowing entry. :homer: :beer:
Logged
