March 24, 2021, 11:13:59 PM
Author Topic: Only fans  (Read 251 times)
TechnoTronic
« on: Today at 04:30:54 PM »
Has anyone here actually signed up and paid a subscription to anyone?

I find the whole idea of it a bit odd.  Paying a monthly fee to look at pictures of a random person unless can you search for specific people by area etc? 

A few groups I follow on Instagram now have women dressing up all slutty in horror film attire and saying better stuff on my Only Fans.   Guessing they are getting their rat out on there?
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:50:37 PM »
No but I have plenty of subscribers.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:51:16 PM »
I think you can see fannies and that on Google.

Just type "fannies and that".

I hope this helps.
Bob_Ender
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:00:31 PM »
Techno........take no notice of guy guy

We only let him out  once a week.

And (never start a sentence with And)

Anyway.............

Ermmmm, forgot what the fuck we all onabout x
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:15:39 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Today at 07:00:31 PM
Techno........take no notice of guy guy

We only let him out  once a week.

And (never start a sentence with And)

Anyway.............

Ermmmm, forgot what the fuck we all onabout x

Suck my oily plums, sadsack.
Bob_Ender
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:29:19 PM »
 Hmmmmmm sad sack yer say is it....young fellas me lad,

that should  be fella.....not fellas, n'that.

Anyway......it's gone again.....🤔 love the drink me like

😁😁😎😋 x

Shabba 🧀🍗🍆
TechnoTronic
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:18:44 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 04:50:37 PM
No but I have plenty of subscribers.

I was thinking about setting one up.  Will my profile picture be OK if it's me in a Speedo at Eston baths?

Should bring in the subscriptions I would think.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:39:55 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 10:18:44 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 04:50:37 PM
No but I have plenty of subscribers.

I was thinking about setting one up.  Will my profile picture be OK if it's me in a Speedo at Eston baths?

Should bring in the subscriptions I would think.



You'll do better if you're using a hedgehog for self pleasure.
