Jimmy Cooper
Tommy comes a lot closer to getting these grooming gangs acquitted than their defence teams. The police have brought them to trial at great cost to the public purse then Tommy comes mincing along in his size 4s and very nearly fucks everything up. You'd be forgiven for thinking he wants them to get off.
The police and others in the establishment ignored and turned a blind eye to these vermin for nearly two decades. And then they decide to shoot the messengers, the Labour MP who was removed from the front bench for speaking out, the social worker who was sacked from her job and the political jailing of Tommy Johnson dressed up as contempt of court.
Did you see that 14 of the flying pickets jailed in the 70s as part of the Shrewsbury 24 had their jail sentences overturned,thats how the establishment works.
Anyone on here who thinks Tommy Johnson is the problem is an idiot (he doesnt help things but he started out because of what he saw happening in his home town) Maajid Narwaz on LBC is very informed, you can see some of his broadcasts on youtube.
Jimmy Cooper
So.... yeah.... why are lefties triggered so easily
You tell us, youre one of them
