T_Bone

Posts: 2 146 Why are lefties triggared so easy? « on: Yesterday at 03:28:57 PM »



All I said was you'd think people slating someone for exposing grooming gangs is maybe in favour of them



Just joined Tommy Robinson exposed and on facebook and been banned already

All I said was you'd think people slating someone for exposing grooming gangs is maybe in favour of them

Touched a raw nerve I reckon

El Capitan

Posts: 45 038 Re: Why are lefties triggared so easy? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:00:07 PM »









I can only imagine your disappointment after joining "Tommy Robinson Exposed"

Maybe he's got an OnlyFans you found join?

T_Bone

« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:27:54 PM »









Oh I knew what I was signing up for



Just didn't think I'd be banned after a day



Especially when they go onnl about gammons been triggared



Oh I knew what I was signing up for

Just didn't think I'd be banned after a day

Especially when they go onnl about gammons been triggared

The lefty cunts don't like it up them

Mickgaz

« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:42:33 PM » Lefties are all thick cunts bang the the equality drum thinking they are being inclusive and diverse with out realising they are being played

Archie Stevens

« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:15:05 AM » You go for it T Bone lad.

If it makes it twitch then ride dat bitch.



Just don't forget to keep sending your hard earned to someone with veneers, stone Island jackets and a yeo habit you could never afford.

He's a nice lad after all.

T_Bone

« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:40:02 AM »

If it makes it twitch then ride dat bitch.



Just don't forget to keep sending your hard earned to someone with veneers, stone Island jackets and a yeo habit you could never afford.

He's a nice lad after all.



Just carry on with the other sheep believing what the media tell you



I actually feel sorry for you



Just carry on with the other sheep believing what the media tell you

I actually feel sorry for you

Somone been silenced for exposing grooming gangs should of been the wake up call the country needed but instead like sheep you all just said of course Tommy done wrong and is somehow the bad guy

38red

« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:42:01 AM » Tommy comes a lot closer to getting these grooming gangs acquitted than their defence teams. The police have brought them to trial at great cost to the public purse then Tommy comes mincing along in his size 4s and very nearly fucks everything up. You'd be forgiven for thinking he wants them to get off.

Jimmy Cooper

« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:18:57 AM »

The police and others in the establishment ignored and turned a blind eye to these vermin for nearly two decades. And then they decide to shoot the messengers, the Labour MP who was removed from the front bench for speaking out, the social worker who was sacked from her job and the political jailing of Tommy Johnson dressed up as contempt of court.

Did you see that 14 of the flying pickets jailed in the 70’s as part of the Shrewsbury 24 had their jail sentences overturned,that’s how the establishment works.

Anyone on here who thinks Tommy Johnson is the problem is an idiot (he doesn’t help things but he started out because of what he saw happening in his home town) Maajid Narwaz on LBC is very informed, you can see some of his broadcasts on youtube.







The police and others in the establishment ignored and turned a blind eye to these vermin for nearly two decades. And then they decide to shoot the messengers, the Labour MP who was removed from the front bench for speaking out, the social worker who was sacked from her job and the political jailing of Tommy Johnson dressed up as contempt of court.

Did you see that 14 of the flying pickets jailed in the 70's as part of the Shrewsbury 24 had their jail sentences overturned,that's how the establishment works.

Anyone on here who thinks Tommy Johnson is the problem is an idiot (he doesn't help things but he started out because of what he saw happening in his home town) Maajid Narwaz on LBC is very informed, you can see some of his broadcasts on youtube.

El Capitan

« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:48:40 AM »

So.... yeah.... why are lefties triggered so easily









So.... yeah.... why are lefties triggered so easily

Jimmy Cooper

« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:28:23 AM » Because they think they have the moral high ground and are outraged by anything that deviates from their narrow hypocritical agenda.

Jimmy Cooper

« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:29:11 AM »

You tell us, you're one of them

Wee_Willie

« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:33:43 AM » Leftists in the 70/80s were largely council estate reared. Had to scrap, duck, dive and the brighter ones recognised the need to work hard to get rewards. It wasn't perfect given the corruption and self serving going on in trade unions. Those selling social worker on the streets of Middlesbrough are now chasing the money.



Nowadays leftists are generally middle-class hypocrites. Few have experienced hardships and detest the working classes - they consider them thick, racist and expendable, to the point they'll sacrifice vulnerable white girls on the altar of their ideology. When their argument is lost or are exposed they lash out claiming racist or ignorance, desperately claiming the intellectual and moral high ground when one does not exist. It's policies stem from middle class suburbs of North London which they think can be applied successfully across the UK.



« Last Edit: Today at 08:35:20 AM by Wee_Willie » Logged