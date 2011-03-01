Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Why are lefties triggared so easy?  (Read 435 times)
T_Bone
Posts: 2 146


« on: Yesterday at 03:28:57 PM »
Just joined Tommy Robinson exposed and on facebook and been banned already  :nige:

All I said was you'd think people slating someone for exposing grooming gangs is maybe in favour of them 

Touched a raw nerve I reckon 
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 602


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:50:56 PM »
Not exclusive to lefties 
El Capitan
Posts: 45 038


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:00:07 PM »
I can only imagine your disappointment after joining Tommy Robinson Exposed  :nige:




Maybe hes got an OnlyFans you found join?  :pd:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
T_Bone
Posts: 2 146


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:27:54 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:00:07 PM
I can only imagine your disappointment after joining Tommy Robinson Exposed  :nige:




Maybe hes got an OnlyFans you found join?  :pd:

Oh I knew what I was signing up for  :like:

Just didn't think I'd be banned after a day  mick

Especially when they go onnl about gammons been triggared  lost

The lefty cunts don't like it up them 
Mickgaz
Posts: 352


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:42:33 PM »
Lefties are all thick cunts bang the the equality drum thinking they are being inclusive and diverse with out realising they are being played  :nige: :nige: :nige:
Robbso
Posts: 14 709


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:44:45 PM »
Whats a lefty
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 706


Bugger.


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:16:06 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:44:45 PM
Whats a lefty

Ned Flanders.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 905


The ace face.


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:47:03 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:44:45 PM
Whats a lefty
Jeremy Corbyn types, well meaning  but have no idea how the world works and patronises the working class. (When they are not calling them racists.👍)
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Archie Stevens
Posts: 288


« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:15:05 AM »
You go for it T Bone lad.
If it makes it twitch then ride dat bitch.

Just don't forget to keep sending your hard earned to someone with veneers, stone Island jackets and a yeo habit you could never afford.
He's a nice lad after all.
T_Bone
Posts: 2 146


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:40:02 AM »
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Today at 12:15:05 AM
You go for it T Bone lad.
If it makes it twitch then ride dat bitch.

Just don't forget to keep sending your hard earned to someone with veneers, stone Island jackets and a yeo habit you could never afford.
He's a nice lad after all.

Just carry on with the other sheep believing what the media tell you  lost

I actually feel sorry for you   :unlike:

Somone been silenced for exposing grooming gangs should of been the wake up call the country needed but instead like sheep you all just said of course Tommy done wrong and is somehow the bad guy  souey
38red
Posts: 612


« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:42:01 AM »
Tommy comes a lot closer to getting these grooming gangs acquitted than their defence teams. The police have brought them to trial at great cost to the public purse then Tommy comes mincing along in his size 4s and very nearly fucks everything up. You'd be forgiven for thinking he wants them to get off.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 905


The ace face.


« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:18:57 AM »
Quote from: 38red on Today at 02:42:01 AM
Tommy comes a lot closer to getting these grooming gangs acquitted than their defence teams. The police have brought them to trial at great cost to the public purse then Tommy comes mincing along in his size 4s and very nearly fucks everything up. You'd be forgiven for thinking he wants them to get off.
The police and others in the establishment ignored and turned a blind eye to these vermin for nearly two decades. And then they decide to shoot the messengers, the Labour MP who was removed from the front bench for speaking out, the social worker who was sacked from her job and the political jailing of Tommy Johnson dressed up as contempt of court.
Did you see that 14 of the flying pickets jailed in the 70s as part of the Shrewsbury 24 had their jail sentences overturned,thats how the establishment works.
Anyone on here who thinks Tommy Johnson is the problem is an idiot (he doesnt help things but he started out  because of what he saw happening in his home town) Maajid  Narwaz on LBC is very informed, you can see some of his broadcasts on youtube.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Posts: 45 038


« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:48:40 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 03:18:57 AM
Quote from: 38red on Today at 02:42:01 AM
Tommy comes a lot closer to getting these grooming gangs acquitted than their defence teams. The police have brought them to trial at great cost to the public purse then Tommy comes mincing along in his size 4s and very nearly fucks everything up. You'd be forgiven for thinking he wants them to get off.
The police and others in the establishment ignored and turned a blind eye to these vermin for nearly two decades. And then they decide to shoot the messengers, the Labour MP who was removed from the front bench for speaking out, the social worker who was sacked from her job and the political jailing of Tommy Johnson dressed up as contempt of court.
Did you see that 14 of the flying pickets jailed in the 70s as part of the Shrewsbury 24 had their jail sentences overturned,thats how the establishment works.
Anyone on here who thinks Tommy Johnson is the problem is an idiot (he doesnt help things but he started out  because of what he saw happening in his home town) Maajid  Narwaz on LBC is very informed, you can see some of his broadcasts on youtube.








So.... yeah.... why are lefties triggered so easily




  :basil:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 905


The ace face.


« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:28:23 AM »
Because they think they have the moral high ground and are outraged by anything that deviates from their narrow hypocritical agenda.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 905


The ace face.


« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:29:11 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:48:40 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 03:18:57 AM
Quote from: 38red on Today at 02:42:01 AM
Tommy comes a lot closer to getting these grooming gangs acquitted than their defence teams. The police have brought them to trial at great cost to the public purse then Tommy comes mincing along in his size 4s and very nearly fucks everything up. You'd be forgiven for thinking he wants them to get off.
The police and others in the establishment ignored and turned a blind eye to these vermin for nearly two decades. And then they decide to shoot the messengers, the Labour MP who was removed from the front bench for speaking out, the social worker who was sacked from her job and the political jailing of Tommy Johnson dressed up as contempt of court.
Did you see that 14 of the flying pickets jailed in the 70s as part of the Shrewsbury 24 had their jail sentences overturned,thats how the establishment works.
Anyone on here who thinks Tommy Johnson is the problem is an idiot (he doesnt help things but he started out  because of what he saw happening in his home town) Maajid  Narwaz on LBC is very informed, you can see some of his broadcasts on youtube.








So.... yeah.... why are lefties triggered so easily




  :basil:
You tell us, youre one of them
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 606



« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:33:43 AM »
Leftists in the 70/80s were largely council estate reared. Had to scrap, duck, dive and the brighter ones recognised the need to work hard to get rewards. It wasn't perfect given the corruption and self serving going on in trade unions. Those selling social worker on the streets of Middlesbrough are now chasing the money.  

Nowadays leftists are generally middle-class hypocrites. Few have experienced hardships and detest the working classes - they consider them thick, racist and expendable, to the point they'll sacrifice vulnerable white girls on the altar of their ideology. When their argument is lost or are exposed they lash out claiming racist or ignorance, desperately claiming the intellectual and moral high ground when one does not exist. It's policies stem from middle class suburbs of North London which they think can be applied successfully across the UK.    

El Capitan
Posts: 45 038


« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:38:06 AM »
So.... yeah.... why are lefties triggered so easily



  :basil:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 533



« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:10:36 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:48:40 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 03:18:57 AM
Quote from: 38red on Today at 02:42:01 AM
Tommy comes a lot closer to getting these grooming gangs acquitted than their defence teams. The police have brought them to trial at great cost to the public purse then Tommy comes mincing along in his size 4s and very nearly fucks everything up. You'd be forgiven for thinking he wants them to get off.
The police and others in the establishment ignored and turned a blind eye to these vermin for nearly two decades. And then they decide to shoot the messengers, the Labour MP who was removed from the front bench for speaking out, the social worker who was sacked from her job and the political jailing of Tommy Johnson dressed up as contempt of court.
Did you see that 14 of the flying pickets jailed in the 70s as part of the Shrewsbury 24 had their jail sentences overturned,thats how the establishment works.
Anyone on here who thinks Tommy Johnson is the problem is an idiot (he doesnt help things but he started out  because of what he saw happening in his home town) Maajid  Narwaz on LBC is very informed, you can see some of his broadcasts on youtube.








So.... yeah.... why are lefties triggered so easily




  :basil:

Laughed out  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:. The right boys have been left to their own devices on this thread and are heading toward a China Syndrome all on their own  :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 606



« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:28:33 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:38:06 AM
So.... yeah.... why are lefties triggered so easily



  :basil:

Answered.... see explanation above as to why  BLM
