T_Bone

Why are lefties triggared so easy? « on: Yesterday at 03:28:57 PM »



All I said was you'd think people slating someone for exposing grooming gangs is maybe in favour of them



All I said was you'd think people slating someone for exposing grooming gangs is maybe in favour of them

Touched a raw nerve I reckon

El Capitan

Re: Why are lefties triggared so easy? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:00:07 PM »









I can only imagine your disappointment after joining Tommy Robinson Exposed

Maybe hes got an OnlyFans you found join?

T_Bone

Re: Why are lefties triggared so easy? « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:27:54 PM »









Maybe hes got an OnlyFans you found join?

I can only imagine your disappointment after joining Tommy Robinson ExposedMaybe hes got an OnlyFans you found join?

Oh I knew what I was signing up for



Just didn't think I'd be banned after a day



Especially when they go onnl about gammons been triggared



Oh I knew what I was signing up for

Just didn't think I'd be banned after a day

Especially when they go onnl about gammons been triggared

The lefty cunts don't like it up them

Mickgaz

Re: Why are lefties triggared so easy? « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:42:33 PM » Lefties are all thick cunts bang the the equality drum thinking they are being inclusive and diverse with out realising they are being played

Archie Stevens

Re: Why are lefties triggared so easy? « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:15:05 AM » You go for it T Bone lad.

If it makes it twitch then ride dat bitch.



Just don't forget to keep sending your hard earned to someone with veneers, stone Island jackets and a yeo habit you could never afford.

He's a nice lad after all. Logged

T_Bone

Re: Why are lefties triggared so easy? « Reply #9 on: Today at 01:40:02 AM »

If it makes it twitch then ride dat bitch.



Just don't forget to keep sending your hard earned to someone with veneers, stone Island jackets and a yeo habit you could never afford.

He's a nice lad after all.



Just carry on with the other sheep believing what the media tell you



I actually feel sorry for you



Just carry on with the other sheep believing what the media tell you

I actually feel sorry for you

Somone been silenced for exposing grooming gangs should of been the wake up call the country needed but instead like sheep you all just said of course Tommy done wrong and is somehow the bad guy

38red

Re: Why are lefties triggared so easy? « Reply #10 on: Today at 02:42:01 AM » Tommy comes a lot closer to getting these grooming gangs acquitted than their defence teams. The police have brought them to trial at great cost to the public purse then Tommy comes mincing along in his size 4s and very nearly fucks everything up. You'd be forgiven for thinking he wants them to get off.