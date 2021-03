T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 2 145





Posts: 2 145 Why are lefties triggared so easy? « on: Today at 03:28:57 PM »



All I said was you'd think people slating someone for exposing grooming gangs is maybe in favour of them



Touched a raw nerve I reckon Just joined Tommy Robinson exposed and on facebook and been banned alreadyAll I said was you'd think people slating someone for exposing grooming gangs is maybe in favour of themTouched a raw nerve I reckon Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 036





Posts: 45 036 Re: Why are lefties triggared so easy? « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:00:07 PM »









Maybe he’s got an OnlyFans you found join? I can only imagine your disappointment after joining “Tommy Robinson Exposed”Maybe he’s got an OnlyFans you found join? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 2 145





Posts: 2 145 Re: Why are lefties triggared so easy? « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:27:54 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:00:07 PM









Maybe he’s got an OnlyFans you found join?

I can only imagine your disappointment after joining “Tommy Robinson Exposed”Maybe he’s got an OnlyFans you found join?

Oh I knew what I was signing up for



Just didn't think I'd be banned after a day



Especially when they go onnl about gammons been triggared



The lefty cunts don't like it up them Oh I knew what I was signing up forJust didn't think I'd be banned after a dayEspecially when they go onnl about gammons been triggaredThe lefty cunts don't like it up them Logged