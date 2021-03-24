Welcome,
March 24, 2021, 03:52:53 PM
Why are lefties triggared so easy?
Author
Topic: Why are lefties triggared so easy?
T_Bone
Why are lefties triggared so easy?
Today
at 03:28:57 PM »
Just joined Tommy Robinson exposed and on facebook and been banned already
All I said was you'd think people slating someone for exposing grooming gangs is maybe in favour of them
Touched a raw nerve I reckon
Itchy_ring
Re: Why are lefties triggared so easy?
Today
at 03:50:56 PM »
Not exclusive to lefties
