Home Sec wanting to ban anyone who enters the country illegally from ever getting perm right to remain, which in turn would allow more genuine cases to be admitted by legal routes. Sounds like a plan everyone can sign up to. That said I can already see the problems as our judges will not throw out people who are from countries seen to be unsafe for them so we'd end up with the same number of people staying here just on a supposedly non permanent basis.

Priti Patel Useless is just telling us what we want to hear. In truth, they wash up ashore without ID making themselves stateless, so even if we could expel them HM Govt have to find a country willing to accept them first - of which there will be no takers,of course. So we're stuck with them for evermore. Nice try though.





































This is why we need to have constant patrols and stop them out at sea

If they drown so be it might just deter the next illegal boat

Priti Patel Useless is just telling us what we want to hear. In truth, they wash up ashore without ID making themselves stateless, so even if we could expel them HM Govt have to find a country willing to accept them first - of which there will be no takers,of course. So we're stuck with them for evermore. Nice try though.







































This. They cant be deported after pleading ignorance, they say they have no passport, refuse translators after claiming to speak no English. The authorities then have no idea of their country of origin so have nowhere to send them back to.





They then end up at Matt the cats bedsits.

I like Pritti as she has good ideas and trying to make them work for the benefit of the country. That and the fact the mere mention of her name sends the lefties into a meltdown

That and the fact the mere mention of her name sends the lefties into a meltdown

I like Pritti as she has good ideas and trying to make them work for the benefit of the country. That and the fact the mere mention of her name sends the lefties into a meltdown

They hate the fact she's not white but isn't one of theirs

Whos they. Apparently shes a decent bully

Apparently shes a decent bully

Whos they. Apparently shes a decent bully

Lefties, he said it in his post. As for bullying, they should just tell her to fuck off, what's she going to do, she can't sack anyone and if she tries she drops herself in the shit.

You asked who are "they" and I pointed out he said lefties,

And yes I would define lefties as Corbyn types,you can have Abbot, McDonald as well, others are available. NOT to be confused with centre socialists, I would say you are a centralist socialist.

You asked who are "they" and I pointed out he said lefties, And yes I would define lefties as Corbyn types,you can have Abbot, McDonald as well, others are available. NOT to be confused with centre socialists, I would say you are a centralist socialist.

Good, some clarity so why do think anyone here gets labelled as a lefty

Stick up for immigrants=leftie.

It's the same on most topics, entrenched polemics. Because this board operates at a simple level, no real debate, people line up behind their own beliefs, So concerns about immigrant behaviour =racist. Stick up for immigrants=leftie. It's the same on most topics, entrenched polemics.

True story, it broke on COB

Prefer they leave all their religious baggage behind though.

Apparently shes a decent bully

Whos they. Apparently shes a decent bully

This bullying thing is a bit of a piss take isnt it.



Its probably the fact that she demands that the knights of the realm within the civil service actually do a bit of graft. This bullying thing is a bit of a piss take isnt it. Its probably the fact that she demands that the knights of the realm within the civil service actually do a bit of graft.