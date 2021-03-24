Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Spot On Priti  (Read 572 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 614


« on: March 24, 2021, 10:35:22 AM »
Home Sec wanting to ban anyone who enters the country illegally from ever getting perm right to remain, which in turn would allow more genuine cases to be admitted by legal routes.  Sounds like a plan everyone can sign up to  :like:

That said I can already see the problems as our judges will not throw out people who are from countries seen to be unsafe for them so we'd end up with the same number of people staying here just on a supposedly non permanent basis.  lost
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 536



« Reply #1 on: March 24, 2021, 01:10:08 PM »
.... which will keep layabout slum landlords happy.  :matty: :bc:
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 216

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #2 on: March 24, 2021, 07:04:03 PM »
Priti Patel Useless is just telling us what we want to hear. In truth, they wash up ashore without ID making themselves stateless, so even if we could expel them HM Govt have to find a country willing to accept them first - of which there will be no takers,of course. So we're stuck with them for evermore. Nice try though.

















evilghost
Posts: 2 753


« Reply #3 on: March 24, 2021, 07:08:52 PM »
This is why we need to have constant patrols and stop them out at sea
If they drown so be it might just deter the next illegal boat
LeeTublin
Posts: 518


« Reply #4 on: March 24, 2021, 07:34:16 PM »
Priti. 
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 703


« Reply #5 on: March 24, 2021, 08:20:12 PM »
Quote from: evilghost on March 24, 2021, 07:08:52 PM
This is why we need to have constant patrols and stop them out at sea
If they drown so be it might just deter the next illegal boat


This. :like:
Robbso
Posts: 14 733


« Reply #6 on: March 24, 2021, 08:22:15 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on March 24, 2021, 07:04:03 PM
Priti Patel Useless is just telling us what we want to hear. In truth, they wash up ashore without ID making themselves stateless, so even if we could expel them HM Govt have to find a country willing to accept them first - of which there will be no takers,of course. So we're stuck with them for evermore. Nice try though.



















This. They cant be deported after pleading ignorance, they say they have no passport, refuse translators after claiming to speak no English. The authorities then have no idea of their country of origin so have nowhere to send them back to.


They then end up at Matt the cats bedsits. :matty:
Mickgaz
Posts: 352


« Reply #7 on: March 24, 2021, 10:15:17 PM »
Quote from: evilghost on March 24, 2021, 07:08:52 PM
This is why we need to have constant patrols and stop them out at sea
If they drown so be it might just deter the next illegal boat
exactly right  :like:
kippers
Posts: 2 786


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:23:03 PM »
I like Pritti as she has good ideas and trying to make them work for the benefit of the country.

That and the fact the mere mention of her name sends the lefties into a meltdown  :alf:
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 614


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:12:36 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 04:23:03 PM
I like Pritti as she has good ideas and trying to make them work for the benefit of the country.

That and the fact the mere mention of her name sends the lefties into a meltdown  :alf:

They hate the fact she's not white but isn't one of theirs
Robbso
Posts: 14 733


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:28:05 PM »
Whos they
Apparently shes a decent bully
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 927


The ace face.


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:32:55 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:28:05 PM
Whos they
Apparently shes a decent bully
Lefties, he said it in his post.
As for bullying, they should just tell her to fuck off, what's she going to do, she can't sack anyone and if she tries she drops herself in the shit.
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 14 733


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:47:33 PM »
So Corbyn supporters then? Im sure thats how you quantified a lefty earlier.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 927


The ace face.


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:55:13 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:47:33 PM
So Corbyn supporters then? Im sure thats how you quantified a lefty earlier.
You asked who are "they" and I pointed out he said lefties,
And yes I would define lefties as Corbyn types,you can have Abbot, McDonald as well, others are available. NOT to be confused with centre socialists, I would say you are a centralist socialist.
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 14 733


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:58:39 PM »
Good, some clarity so why do think anyone here gets labelled as a lefty
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 614


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:02:20 PM »
"they" are the load mouthed, vitriolic, self righteous do as I say not as I do socialists who who infest the labour party, twitter etc.  Not to be confused with the load mouthed, vitriolic etc right wing idiots who are very similar  monkey
Robbso
Posts: 14 733


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:04:01 PM »
Cant disagree with that
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 927


The ace face.


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:04:19 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:58:39 PM
Good, some clarity so why do think anyone here gets labelled as a lefty
Because this board operates at a simple level, no real debate, people line up behind their own beliefs, So concerns about immigrant behaviour =racist
Stick up for immigrants=leftie.
It's the same on most topics, entrenched polemics.
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 14 733


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:07:53 PM »
Who sticks up for immigrants behaving badly? Its a myth.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 927


The ace face.


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:09:39 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 07:07:53 PM
Who sticks up for immigrants behaving badly? Its a myth.
Read the fucking post again.😠
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 14 733


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:10:47 PM »
Which bit?. This?

Stick up for immigrants=leftie
El Capitan
Posts: 45 058


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:12:42 PM »
I stick up for immigrants 



Logged
Robbso
Posts: 14 733


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:14:42 PM »
You just house them.

True story, it broke on COB
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 927


The ace face.


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:25:36 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 07:10:47 PM
Which bit?. This?

Stick up for immigrants=leftie
[/quote
Yes in general I meant not. bad behaviour,  Other topics are available.😆
Logged
kippers
Posts: 2 786


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 08:59:32 PM »
I have plenty of time for immigrants escaping persecution.
Prefer they leave all their religious baggage behind though.
kippers
Posts: 2 786


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:03:25 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:28:05 PM
Whos they
Apparently shes a decent bully

This bullying thing is a bit of a piss take isnt it.

Its probably the fact that she demands that the knights of the realm within the civil service actually do a bit of graft.
Robbso
Posts: 14 733


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:22:00 PM »
Or just maybe shes a power pissed bully.
kippers
Posts: 2 786


« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:26:49 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 09:22:00 PM
Or just maybe shes a power pissed bully.

Yeah, maybe she shouts at them.
Robbso
Posts: 14 733


« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:36:50 PM »
Well, she shouldnt. Thats how it works nowadays. But if you believe that, fine. I dont but have no proof just media reports.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 058


« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:39:17 PM »
She is not a well proportioned woman.




Chauvinistic. Reported.
Logged
John Theone
Posts: 242



« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:40:20 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:39:17 PM
She is not a well proportioned woman.




Chauvinistic. Reported.

Nay - misogynistic perchance?
